2024 Southeastern Football Fall Training Report #5





HAMMOND, La. The Southeastern Louisiana University football team wrapped up the first week of fall camp with its first practice in full protection Saturday morning at Strawberry Stadium. For the first time this fall, Southeastern also had a team of officials at practice. During the scrimmage sessions during Saturday's practice, it was clear which side had the upper hand. “Our defense was awesome today,” said Southeastern’s head coach Frank Scelfo said. “We flew around, we filled gaps and our coverage was great. We played winning football on that side of the ball. “On the other hand, when one group is doing well, the other group is not doing well,” Scelfo added. “The offense did not play well and we would like to see more balance in the future, but hats off to our defense today.” According to Scelfo, it is important that officials participate in training early in the training camp. This is an important part of the learning process. “When the officials give a penalty, they can talk to our players and tell them what they're doing wrong,” Scelfo said. “It's vital that our players learn from their mistakes and improve their technique to avoid penalties and the way things are called.” After the first week of training, Scelfo is pleased with the progress his 2024 squad has made. “We're going to play hard and fight,” Scelfo said. “Our attitude is really good. Our guys really care and that's what's going to make us better and better.” Southeastern practices Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. until the first day of school on August 21. From that point on, the Lions begin practicing at 3:50 p.m. on weekdays during the season. Southeastern opens the 2024 season with a 7 p.m. ET game at Tulane on Aug. 29 on ESPN+ and the Southeastern Sports Radio Network (Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM and The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM). CARDS For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue to offer mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets. All tickets will be available via email or text message in PDF format so fans can download them to their phone or print them at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet. SOCIAL MEDIA For more information about Southeastern Football, follow @LionUpFootball and @Coach_Scelfoon X, like/SLUathleticson on Facebook, and follow lionupfootball on Instagram. TOUCHDOWN CLUB/S-CLUB Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the football program are encouraged to join the Touchdown Club. Lion football alumni are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is limited to Southeastern Athletic Letter winners. All membership fees and donations to both the Touchdown Club and the S Club (football) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern football program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.LionUp.com. CLEAR BAGS POLICY Southeastern Athletics has a clear bag policy for all ticketed events. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/clear.

