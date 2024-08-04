Novak Djokovic finally wins Olympic gold in tennis, Carlos Alcaraz takes silver in thrilling two-setter





Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Tennis – Men's Singles Gold Medal Match – Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, France – August 4, 2024. Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his gold medal win over Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. REUTERS/Edgar Su Novak Djokovic has finally completed the career Golden Slam, defeating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a thrilling and competitive match that was exciting from start to finish. He now holds the Olympic gold medal that he has been striving for his entire 20-year career. Alcaraz, 21 and in his first Olympics, fought hard, but he wasn’t as disciplined as the more experienced Djokovic. As the match wore on and Alcaraz couldn’t find any breathing room between himself and Djokovic, he began to get frustrated and talk to himself (and sometimes yell at himself) between points. That’s always a red flag for Alcaraz, who’s at his best when he’s laughing and enjoying the match. But this one was out of control, and Djokovic, playing his best tennis since 2023, refused to give in. Djokovic had not won a single title this season. And for the first time in 14 years, the 37-year-old had not won any of the first three Grand Slams of the year. But he showed a show of grit and patience, and combined with Alcaraz's athleticism and showmanship, it was a match for the ages. Alcaraz can be proud of his silver medal and how hard he played against Djokovic, who seemed to have regained his old magic. But for Djokovic, this gold medal has finally filled the one gaping hole in his long, trophy-laden resume. Live27 updates Djokovic wins! He wins the gold medal! Djokovic has won his long-awaited gold medal! After meeting Alcaraz at the net for a sincere and friendly congratulation, he sinks to his knees on the clay and sobs. He then raises his arms to the sky and makes the sign of the cross as tears stream down his face.

Three points away from Djokovic Djokovic is incredible. He still finds ways to challenge Alcaraz, even three hours into the match. He leads 4-2 in the tiebreak.

It comes down to the tiebreak Djokovic knows how to hit his best shots when it matters most. Trailing 5-6 and with a third set fast approaching, he bagged Alcaraz to level the set at 6-6. Djokovic now needs just seven points to win the only title that has eluded him in his 20-year career: Olympic champion.

Draw! Again! Djokovic and Alcaraz are tied in the second set (5-5). Alcaraz needs to win one of the next two games to stay in the match. If that fails, the gold medal is Djokovic's.

Alcaraz takes the lead again in the second set! The tennis is masterful, but Alcaraz has a slight edge. He had answers to everything Djokovic threw at him in the final game, and won to put himself up 5-4 in the second set. He needs to win one more game to level the match at one set apiece.

Alcaraz fades, Djokovic rises… or is it the other way around? The tone of this match changes from point to point. Djokovic and Alcaraz are playing phenomenal tennis, and now they are both frustrated about different things. Djokovic is frustrated about his box, claiming that they have not helped him in the last two hours. Alcaraz is frustrated with himself for messing up a few easy returns.

Djokovic is three games away Djokovic is not flawless, but he has usually managed to limit them to moments where he is not at risk of losing a match. Alcaraz is not. In the final game, Djokovic evened the set at 3-3 after Alcaraz hit an easy drop shot straight into the net. Djokovic needs just three more wins to take home the gold, and if Alcaraz keeps making mistakes like this, he might just make it.

Alcaraz, with 30 forced errors, is under a lot of pressure from Djokovic. But the unforced errors, currently at 26, are causing him even more problems. He has been playing some confusing shots today, sending forehands high into the stratosphere before they inevitably fall out of bounds. Despite this, Alcaraz still hits shots that Djokovic doesn’t understand. Several times in this match, he’s hit what would normally be a winning shot, only to watch Alcaraz hit it back and take the point. Djokovic stands there, hands on hips, shaking his head, and you can almost see the thought bubble above his head saying, “I’ve thrown everything I can at this guy. How can I beat him?!”

Djokovic looks sharp 2024 will be the first time in 14 years that Djokovic has not won any of the first three Grand Slams. In fact, Djokovic has gone the entire year without winning a title, an extreme rarity. But against Alcaraz today, Djokovic looks better than he has since last season. He is active and really puts pressure on Alcaraz, who has admitted he was nervous before playing Djokovic.

Djokovic wins set after laser-focused tiebreak PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 4: Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia celebrates his first-set tiebreaker victory during the men's singles gold medal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Alcaraz and Djokovic stayed together in the tiebreak until 3-3, but then Djokovic pulled away. After Alcaraz sent a dropshot to Djokovic, Djokovic sent him back with his own bonkers dropshot that was out of reach for Carlitos. Djokovic, 37 and fresh from minor meniscus surgery, is keeping pace with a 21-year-old virtuoso who beat him at Wimbledon just a month ago. He also prevented Alcaraz from breaking him once in the first set. Alcaraz was 0-for-8 on break points, which is highly unusual for him. If Djokovic wins this gold medal, he absolutely deserves it. Not because of his long, successful career, but because of his performance today. He had to dig deeper and be more creative against Alcaraz than he had against any other opponent he faced in Paris this past week.

Alcaraz forces a tiebreak! Djokovic was just one point away from winning the set, but the wily Carlos managed to steal the game from under him. A draw 6-6, they now go to the tiebreak. The first to seven points wins the set.

Alcaraz equalizes, but a big mistake just costs him a possible lead Alcaraz easily levelled the set at 5-5, but when he was trailing 30-40, he made a crucial miscalculation on a shot, sending the ball out of bounds. Now Alcaraz must win this match again to save the first set and force a tiebreak.

Djokovic wins 9th match after long battle The score is tied at 4-4, Alcaraz and Djokovic have just finished a match of almost 15 minutes. Both had numerous chances to win, but it was Djokovic who finally, finally managed to gather enough points to claim victory. Alcaraz is in a tough spot. If he doesn’t win this match, he will lose the entire first set. Since this final is a best of three instead of the usual Grand Slam best of five, he can only win gold if he loses the first set by winning the next two. Otherwise, Djokovic will get his long-awaited gold and Alcaraz will have to settle for silver.

Great tennis makes for great photos

This might be a long story, folks… Grab your biggest mug and fill it to the brim with your best coffee, because we might be here for a while. They're fighting tooth and nail for every point. But unlike a Grand Slam final, which lasts five sets, the Olympic gold medal final lasts just three sets. Every stroke counts, because mistakes cost you money.

Djokovic almost lost that match at least twice, but managed to get the ball out of the match and thus reduce the lead to 3-2.

Alcaraz plays unequal Alcaraz didn't play his best tennis early in the match, but he came back from 0-40 down to win Game 4 and level the set at 2-2. Nerves could be the reason for both Alcaraz and Djokovic's early stumbles. Alcaraz in particular is jumping up and down and shaking his arms, as if trying to calm himself down. Even the two biggest players in the sport are still nervous during the Olympics!

The queen (of tennis) is at Roland Garros The queen and undisputed GOAT of women's tennis, Serena Williams, watches the match between Alcaraz and Djokovic with great interest.

Djokovic on the hunt for his first Olympic gold medal Djokovic has been trying to win a gold medal for more than a decade. He won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, his first ever Games, at the tender age of 21. Since then, he has competed in two more Olympics (not counting 2024), the 2012 London Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games, finishing fourth both times.

Off we go! Djokovic, who is wearing a compression bandage on his right knee, has won the first game of the entire match. It remains to be seen whether the transverse knee, which he twisted last week, will affect him against one of the best movers in the game.

