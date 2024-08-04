India through to men's semi-finals





Swimming: CHN wins men's 4x100m medley relay Time for the last two events in the pool: the medley relay final. First theMen's 4x100m Medley Relayin which hostsFrance qualified fastest. CanLon Marchand add a fifth gold medal? Great Britain is in row 2, the United States in row 3, the People's Republic of China in row 5 and Australia, perhaps surprisingly, in row 7. Backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle. That means we get to watchAdam Peaty back in action after recovering from Covid he suffered from last week. Florent Manaudou gets the French home crowd excited with a Viking clap when the visiting team is introduced.Go for the Blues!” it sounds again, as it has all week. They set off with a deafening roarRyan Murphy AndXu Jiayu He led the race at the 50 turn, with a speed that was below the world record. Peaty,Nic Fink, Qin Haiyangand Marchand are now in the water. “Allez!” every time Marchand surfaces. It is Peaty who leads at 150. But Marchand falls slightly behind the three breaststroke specialists. Qin willSun Jiajun the lead for the fly. Here comesCaeleb Dressel for the US. Wait, here comes France! Maxime Grousset hits the front on the back 50 of the fly and things go completely wild! France leads in freestyle.There goes Manaudou.Hunter Armstrong is right behind him. And there comesPan Zhanle for China! France, China and the US as they make the final turn. Pan wins for China over US and France! 3:27.46 was the winning time, followed by the United States in 3:28.01 and France in 3:28.38.

