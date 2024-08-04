Table tennis prodigy Flix Lebrun wins bronze, boosting sport's popularity in France





Flix Lebrun during the bronze medal match in men's table tennis against Brazilian Hugo Calderano, during the Olympic Games in Paris, August 4, 2024. WANG ZHAO / AFP At the age of 5, Flix Lebrun materialized a dream in the form of a drawing. The boy imagined himself standing on a podium, with a medal around his neck. A gold one, of course. How can a child imagine winning a simple bronze or even silver medal? The medal he won on Sunday, August 4, in the overheated Arena Paris Sud, will do him a world of good 12 years later. The 17-year-old from Montpellier easily defeated Brazilian Hugo Calderano 4-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6) in the match for third place in the Olympic men's singles tournament. The French table tennis prodigy played a full, committed match against an opponent who had beaten his brother Alexis (1-4) almost as badly in the quarterfinals. This first French individual Olympic medal – since the silver won by Jean-Philippe Gatien in Barcelona in 1992 – was ultimately easier to win than his last two matches. Before that, Lebrun had to work hard to beat lower-ranked opponents (beaten 4-2 or 4-3), before being defeated (0-4) by China's Fan Zhendong in the semi-final on Friday. A tearful moment similar to that of his older brother Alexis two days earlier foretold a complicated future. But this was Flix misunderstanding Lebrun. After the usual pre-match recovery routine, a video session and clearing his head (in this case, a few games of basketball on a basketball court), the player headed to the National Institute of Sports and Physical Education (INSEP), in the Bois de Vincennes, in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.e arrondissement, accompanied by his coach, Nathanal Molin. Before the training started, Molin asked his protg: “How are you doing?” “I'm a little scared,” the French number one replied. “It's normal to be scared,” the coach replied. “You've been preparing for this match for 10 years.” Let's say 12, if we take into account the famous prophetic drawing mentioned above, and the fact that the future champion probably never imagined as a baby that he would become one. Searching for gold in Los Angeles Lebrun scrupulously applied the game plan agreed upon in advance with his coach: shortening the number of exchanges to avoid the rallies in which his opponent excels, with his devastating forehand. But above all, he showed a mentality of steel against Hugo Calderano. “Given his age [28]”He was probably under a little bit more pressure than I was, because I'll probably get other chances to play in the final,” he said. And that's not even mentioning the Los Angeles Games in four years, where he's aiming for gold. Four years is a long time for a 17-year-old. In fact, it's enormous considering the teenager's progress, ranked around 250e in the world in 2021, when he left lockdown. In 2028, Lebrun will be an adult, mature and possibly have moved up the rankings. Currently ranked 5e He is ranked behind four Chinese players in the world rankings, but will have to make significant progress if he wants to become the first non-Asian player to be crowned Olympic champion since Sweden's Jan-Ove Waldner in 1992. That is a feat that another Swede, Truls Mregard, failed to achieve on Sunday against world number two, China's Fan Zhendong, who won 4-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 11-8). You have 38.99% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.

