Sports
Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore violated NCAA rules, NOA draft says
Michigan’s new head coach Sherrone Moore is one of seven members of the 2023 football program accused of violating NCAA rules, according to a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations obtained by ESPN.
The draft, which is still subject to change, states that Moore could face a show-cause penalty and possibly a suspension for allegedly deleting a series of 52 text messages with former Michigan employee Connor Stalions in October 2023, the same day that media reports revealed that Stalions led an effort to record the play signals of future opponents.
The draft states that the texts were later recovered via device imaging and that Moore “subsequently presented them to law enforcement.” According to the draft, Moore is charged with a Level 2 violation.
Moore, who took over as head coach of the Wolverines in January after serving as their offensive coordinator for multiple seasons, is viewed by the NCAA as a potential “repeat offender” because he negotiated a resolution in August 2023 over allegations he contacted recruits during a COVID-19 recruiting freeze.
The new allegations against Moore are part of the long-awaited release of allegations related to the Stalions' off-campus scouting activities.
Former Michigan staffers Jim Harbaugh, Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson and Stalions also face Level 1 violations, the most serious category in the NCAA's enforcement process. The school also faces a Level 1 violation, according to the draft, for “a pattern of noncompliance within the football program” and institutional efforts to obstruct or thwart the NCAA's investigation. Former coaches Jesse Minter and Steve Clinkscale also face recruiting violations unrelated to Stalions' selection in the draft.
A spokesperson for the Michigan football team told ESPN: “Our athletic department and university continue to work with the NCAA regarding our ongoing investigation. We do not have an update on the status at this time.”
Harbaugh, who left Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national title in January, is accused of failing to cooperate by denying the NCAA's request to review relevant messages and phone records from his personal cellphone. Under the draft, Harbaugh could face a “show-cause” restriction if he ever decides to return to collegiate sports.
The Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season as punishment for Michigan violating the conference's sportsmanship policy regarding an impermissible scouting operation conducted by the Stalions. The impeachment draft provides no evidence that Harbaugh was involved in the Stalions operation or that he knew it was going on. The draft alleges that Harbaugh failed to actively look for or evaluate “red flags.”
Stalions resigned in early November after a week of public reports detailing his scheme to buy tickets to games across the country and direct a network of individuals to film the sidelines in an attempt to decode their game signals. The NCAA draft, obtained by ESPN, alleges that investigators used ticket information, film, photos and interviews to determine that Stalions improperly scouted at least 13 of Michigan’s prospective opponents on at least 58 occasions between 2021 and 2023. He directed others to scout some opponents multiple times, including one team they scouted seven different times in 2022, the draft said.
Investigators also allege that multiple team interns and at least one other full-time team employee were aware of the scheme and participated in it. The draft says Stalions led these individuals to believe that what they were doing was not against the rules.
The draft also states that the NCAA has gathered evidence showing that Stalions was on the sidelines at Michigan State's 2023 season opener against Central Michigan. According to the draft, Stalions was wearing a debit card, Central Michigan coaching gear and a disguise, saying that Stalions' conduct “seriously undermined or threatened the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.” The draft does not say how Stalions obtained a debit card for the Chippewas' sideline.
ESPN attempted to reach Stalions for comment on Sunday but was unsuccessful.
The NCAA draft alleged that Stalions failed to cooperate with the investigation. The draft alleges that in October 2023, he removed hard drives from the Michigan football team’s offices and gave a football player a sheet containing play-calling signals from a prospective opponent. Stalions told the player to take the sheet to the home of a team intern until he could pick it up later. Stalions also refused to let the school view his phone, according to the draft. Stalions has not yet released many details about his side of the story, but he is expected to be interviewed for an upcoming Netflix documentary about the scheme.
Partridge, a former assistant defensive lineman who was fired by Michigan last November, is accused of coercing a player to lie or mislead NCAA investigators in an effort to “protect” the coaching staff during its investigation into the Stalions’ scheme, the draft said. He is also accused of several Level 2 rule violations unrelated to the Stalions’ case. The draft alleges that Partridge held on-campus workout sessions with at least four prospects during the spring and summer of 2023.
Partridge, Clinkscale and Robinson are all accused of providing improper benefits to recruits in 2023, including paying for a recruit’s meal and providing recruits with team apparel. Clinkscale is also accused of helping a recruit get verified on Instagram and writing a $100 check to a charity golf outing organized by a recruit’s father. Partridge and former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter are accused of committing Level 2 violations by sending text messages to a recruit as a sophomore in high school.
Clinkscale and Minter are now assistants on Harbaugh's staff in Los Angeles. Partridge is now an assistant coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson was fired from his assistant staff position in May after a drunken driving arrest.
