Olympic tennis 2024: Novak Djokovic finally wins gold from Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic has finally secured a gold medal for himself and Serbia by defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games. Playing on the famous clay courts of Roland Garros, Djokovic was the oldest male finalist in an Olympic tennis tournament and is now the oldest male winner.
He needed two tiebreaks to do so, but he defeated Alcaraz in straight sets, 7-6(3), 7-6(2). The loss means that Alcaraz, who reached the final as the youngest male finalist in an Olympic tennis tournament, leaves his first participation in the Summer Games with a silver medal.
The Serb has a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, but his best performance at the Olympics came in 2008, when he won a bronze medal. His other appearances at the Games have been disappointing, and many saw it as a tough ask to finish with gold this year, given the young talent and Djokovic's own struggles this tennis season.
But he looked nothing like the injury-plagued 37-year-old who failed to win a Grand Slam this year on Sunday. Facing Alcaraz, a man he had beaten in the final of one of those slams just before the Olympics began, he looked like he was in his No. 1 position.
Early in the match, Djokovic took advantage of Alcaraz's aggressive play with penalties from difficult angles, his specialty. But while Djokovic threatened a quick break, Alcaraz held off and held out until the start. A few games later, Djokovic had a triple break chance, but this too was dealt with by Alcaraz.
They went back and forth like that for much of the first set. Djokovic kept hitting shots that looked like Alcaraz had no chance of reaching, but he did so often, bringing the ball back into play. However, both players struggled to get the job done with breaks on the line. No breaks were earned in 13 attempts, leading to a first-set tiebreaker, which Djokovic won.
The second set was much the same as the first, with both players refusing to break despite several attempts from both sides. Alcaraz made numerous forced errors as he often found Djokovic’s strokes but couldn’t get his return. They ended with another tiebreak, with Djokovic getting a point on Alcaraz’s first serve, which set the tone.
Djokovic and Alcaraz reached the final after defeating their surprise semifinal opponents, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Musetti and Auger-Aliassime were scheduled to face each other for the bronze medal, which ultimately went to Musetti and Italy. He defeated Auger-Aliassime in three sets on Saturday to claim the bronze, leaving Sunday's match between Djokovic and Alcaraz as the only draw.
On the way to the semi-finals, Djokovic and Alcaraz faced a number of top players, but some very big names were left out. Two of Germany's biggest, Alexander Zverev and Norway's Casper Ruud, both in the top six, lost in the quarter-finals to Musetti and Auger-Aliassime.
In his quarterfinal, Alcaraz defeated American Tommy Paul in straight sets, ending the US's hopes of a medal in the bracket. Djokovic had a similar straight-sets win over his quarterfinal opponent, eighth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. He also faced Rafael Nadal in the second round, defeating the Spaniard in straight sets while both were struggling with injuries.
Alcaraz and Djokovic had split six career meetings before Sunday's final, including the only two times they've played each other on clay courts. While Djokovic, 37, is unlikely to return to the Olympics for another four years, Alcaraz should have plenty of time to add to his medal tally at age 21.
Below you will find the full results of the men's singles medal matches.
Gold medal match: No. 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) final No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), 7-6(3), 7-6(2)
Bronze medal match: No. 11 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) def. No. 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)
