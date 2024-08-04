Da Beauty League is the best – Minnesota Wild





Miss hockey? This offseason has been going on for years, with the Minnesota Wild missing the playoffs. If you’re okay with watching other teams, June was packed with the Stanley Cup Playoffs, followed by the NHL Awards and this year’s entertaining NHL Draft. July was free agency, which was a bit more lively for the Wild. As July came to a close, Brock Faber signed his long-awaited mega contract extension. It's now August and training camp seems a long way off. Luckily, a Minnesota veteran can fill the hockey gap for a while. Have you heard of The Beauty League? One great thing about Minnesota is the abundance of professional hockey players who live here during the off-season, whether by choice or because they grew up here. For the ninth year in a row, dozens of them are choosing to play for the four-on-four Da Beauty League. There are six teams this year: four men's teams and two women's teams. The four men's teams play a round-robin style until the final week, when they play in play-offs to win the Cup (also known as a keg). The best parts of Da Beauty League: Professional players from college, the AHL, foreign leagues and the NHL play together on teams drafted by their captains. There are always a few current or former Wild players participating. The players play for fun, to get back in shape and for all the children who fill the ice rink on a summer evening. The proceeds from the competition will go to four different charities, all mention on their website. Fans can wait outside the rink before the game to get autographs and photos with their favorite players. Are there any Minnesota Wild players this year? Yes! There have been a lot of former players this year, but Jake Middleton has been playing in Da Beauty League since Minnesota traded and extended him. He wasn't there last week, but his brother Keaton played. Jon Merrill played one week. Mason Shaw and Calen Addison both stayed for the summer and played the most weeks. Vinni Lettieri also played the most weeks. Other former players in Da Beauty League include Erik Haula and Kyle Rau. Peculiarities of Da League Each match consists of two halves of 23 minutes each. This is not a goalie-friendly competition, as most games are high scoring. During the second week of play, one game ended with a 16-8 score. Each team has a Double Puck light that, when lit, means that all goals they score count as 2 points. Each team gets one chance to use the light for two minutes per game. And the best rule in Da Beauty League? Overtime is a shootout with a twist. The teams’ shootouts are simultaneous, with three pucks on each blue line. If a player doesn’t score, they must return their puck to the blue line before the next player jumps onto the ice. The first team to score three goals wins the game. It’s a frantic, chaotic, and great way to break a tie.

