ACB investigates Hyderabad Cricket Association over alleged irregularities





Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been examining the records of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and its monetary transactions as part of a preliminary probe into the alleged irregularities. A few days ago, Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary of the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA), filed a complaint with the ACB, with copies addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, demanding action against those guilty of irregularities at the HCA. Following the complaint, the ACB officials conducted an inspection at the HCA office and checked the records and financial transactions. The ACB officials allegedly obtained information about the irregularities of the HCA. In his complaint, Guruva Reddy alleged that there was fraudulent activity, cheating, malpractice in selection of cricket teams, sale of free passes at inflated and blocked prices and corruption in Ranji Trophy and state-level team selections at HCA. “The tenure of the earlier elected apex council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association has given rise to many grievances. Instead of fielding 15 players in the state team, the HCA sent over 60 players in a single season to play inter-state matches of the BCCI tournaments,” Guruva Reddy said in the complaint. According to the complainant, it is enshrined in law that officials of the HCA fall under the heading of public servants and are therefore covered by the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. There were also complaints of corruption in team selections, non-payment of salaries and allowances to staff and selection committees for organising IPL matches in 2024 without following the legal procedure as tenders were floated but were re-sanctioned by giving the same tenders to their preferred suppliers. Through the CEO of HCA, the free tickets, which were not for sale, were sold at Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 per ticket in the black market at a hotel in Secunderabad. The bills were also not properly passed in the general body. The tendering procedures were bulldozed and the allocation of work was done at will. Nevertheless, the joint secretary of the apex council has written an open letter to the current president and secretary about irregularities, accusing the apex council members of collusion and siphoning off HCA funds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/southern-states/telangana/acb-probes-hyderabad-cricket-association-for-alleged-irregularities-1814340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos