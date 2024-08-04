Novak Djokovic Wins First Olympic Gold Medal in TennisExBulletin







switch caption Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage of the games, visit our latest updates. PARIS Novak Djokovic is used to winning on the biggest tennis stages. He is the all-time leader for the most men's Grand Slam singles titles (24). He is only one of three men to have won all four Grand Slam championships simultaneously. When he won last year's French Open, he became the first man to win each Grand Slam event — the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open — at least three times. But at the age of 37, there was one elusive title that eluded him during his long and glorious career: Olympic champion. That drought ended Sunday at the famous Roland-Garros stadium, where the number two in the rankings had enjoyed so much success before. In straight sets (both won in a tiebreak), Djokovic ended the match when he hit a forehand winner against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. The crowd erupted in anger. The right-hander, who started playing tennis when he was four and turned pro more than two decades ago in 2003, shook Alcaraz’s hand and then collapsed onto the red clay court. On his hands and knees, he began sobbing and shaking. The intensity of his emotion was startling. This tennis superstar with winning records against the greats like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and who had won so much in his career, now had the one title that had eluded him for far too long: an Olympic gold medal. He had won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. But the last thing missing from an otherworldly tennis resume had eluded him. Against the young Spaniard who won the French Open on this same court in June and defeated the Serb at Wimbledon last month to win his fourth Grand Slam, the victory here in Paris meant something for Djokovic. He came agonizingly close at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when he attempted to do something no man had done before: claim the 'Golden' Slam, which is winning all four Grand Slam tournaments. Andan Olympic gold medal in one year. Under pressure to do the unbelievable, he fell short and lost in the semi-finals. Now a total of five people won career Golden Slams (Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and now Djokovic) In Paris, the past didn't matter. Djokovic was worth his weight in gold.

