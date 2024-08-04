India vs Great Britain: Hockey India complains about GB goalkeeper using video tablet, other inconsistencies among referees | Hockey News





India vs Great Britain Hockey: After Indian hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics, Hockey India said they have officially raised concerns over the quality of officiating and decision-making during the ongoing Paris Olympics. India were short-handed for almost 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for sticking a Great Britain player in the face in the second quarter. It has been learnt that the hearing of Amit Rohidas will take place later tonight. The Indian player is likely to receive a one-match ban, which will see him miss the semi-final. However, the Paris Olympics tournament director will have the final say after reviewing the incident. Meanwhile, there was a huge controversy immediately following the India vs. Great Britain match. One of the more serious concerns raised by the Indian Hockey Federation about the India vs. Great Britain hockey match was that the Great Britain goalkeeper was receiving coaching from behind the goal post during the shoot-out and was using a video tablet during the India vs. Great Britain shoot-out. Hockey India said it was irritated with the manner in which the crucial India-Great Britain match was handled. In the India vs Great Britain match, the Indian hockey team played with a man down for over 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for hitting British player William Calnans in the face with a stick.

India vs Great Britain Live Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Quarter-Final Live Updates: India defeated Great Britain in shoot-out in the men's hockey quarter-final at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Almost immediately after losing the ace first rusher to the red card, India took a 1-0 lead in the match, thanks to captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring from the penalty corner. It was his seventh goal in Paris 2024. But Britain scored with half-time approaching to level the score at 1-1. The score remained 1-1 until the end of the 60 minutes. In the shootout, PR Sreejesh, who had already played one of the best games of his life, forced two misses from Britain to pull India over the line. What did the Indian Hockey Federation complain about? In a letter to the media, Hockey India said it had “officially raised concerns over the quality of refereeing and decision-making during the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games” Hockey's India statement said: “The complaint centres on a crucial match between India and Great Britain where several inconsistencies in the officiating potentially affected the outcome of the match. The key issues raised are: inconsistent video refereeing reviews, particularly in relation to the red card decision for an Indian player, which undermined confidence in the video review system; the coaching of a goalkeeper behind the goalpost during the shoot-out and the use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.” “These incidents have undermined the confidence in the refereeing process among players, coaches and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to maintain the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches,” the Hockey India statement said.

