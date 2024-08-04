CHina's most famous Taylor Swift fan saw his wildest dreams come true on Sunday afternoon when Fan Zhendong finally secured a long-awaited individual Olympic gold medal. The nine-time world champion extended another Chinese gold rush in Olympic table tennis by defeating Sweden's Truls Mregrdh in four thrilling sets to add the men's singles title to the country's previous victories in the women's singles and mixed doubles, with only the team events still to come. China has now won 35 of the 40 gold medals and 63 of the 118 total medals since the sport was introduced at the Olympics in 1988.

Fan, 28, is already a huge celebrity in China, where the sport is a national obsession. But the unapologetic Swiftie has seen his global profile explode during these Olympics, thanks to unearthed social media clips that have galvanized the American singer’s online fan base.

Music is universal, Fan wrote on Weibo this year. Great musicians like Taylor Swift bring us healing power and self-confidence. I hope everyone can feel the charm of her.

Confidence wasn’t an issue for Fan on Sunday afternoon, even after he surprisingly lost the opening set 11-7. All he had to do was stay within reach and wait for the moment to unleash his powerful forehand when the openings presented themselves. Everything changed after Fan took the second set, fending off a solid rally from Mregrdh in the third, winning both sets 11-9 to take a two sets to one lead.

The first two matches [Mregrdh] was excellent in his defense and he was also very active in his attacks, Fan said. So it took me a while to get into the groove, if you want to call it that, to really get into my game and then break his rhythm. Those were the challenges.

Fan, whose nickname Xiao Pang translates to Little Fatty, mesmerized a flag-waving Chinese contingent that created a cauldron-like atmosphere in the 6,400-seat exhibition hall with fearless shooting techniques, deft footwork and perhaps the world's best backhand to take control of the long rallies. This was him trying.

At the start of the deciding fourth set, Fan was out of the danger zone and on his way to gold.

After finally winning the title with his sixth championship point, a pinpoint backhand down the line, he pirouetted toward the sea of ​​red with his arms crossed in satisfaction after improving on his silver medal from three years ago. The day was the highlight for fans, the culmination of a bejeweled career that included 13 world championship medals and an Olympic team gold.

His love for Swift came into the spotlight even more after their semi-final victory over French teenage sensation Flix Lebrun on Friday, when a clip emerged of the Guangzhou-born player crushing Cruel Summer's bridge while surrounded by Swift fans, all the more unusual considering Fan rarely does interviews in English. Swifties around the world soon began pasting Fans' faces on Swift posters and stickers in a show of support for the former world No. 1.

Chinese table tennis player and Olympic champion Fan Zhendong went to #SingaporeTSTheErasTour and crossed the bridge of Cruel Summer. photo.twitter.com/LkgVg98Eup — Taylor Swift China (@tayswiftchina) March 9, 2024 “}}”/>

That Fans, the title of one of Swift's songs on Folklore, achieved a historic victory in August did not go unnoticed by the fandom, whose love of numerology, Easter eggs and broader tasseography has now become a subject of folklore.

But table tennis is serious business in mainland China, and Fans’ fandom hasn’t always been so generously received. It came under the spotlight in March when he was upset by then 18-year-old compatriot Lin Shidong at a World Table Tennis event in Singapore. Online critics blamed the defeat on Fans’ presence at the Eras Tour at the Singapore National Stadium a few days earlier, prompting him to defend himself on social media.

I am an athlete raised by my country, Fan said. It is my duty to fight for the country and I have never slackened off in that for more than 10 years. In my spare time, I am just an ordinary young man. I have normal hobbies and I have my social network. I will remain true to my heart under the premise of following the law and the rules.

It’s possible that Fan, who suffers from the behavior of obsessive fans, can relate to the mania surrounding Swift. Last year, he urged his millions of followers to be rational and boycott fandom culture after someone broke into his Beijing hotel room and stole his underwear, posting on Weibo: I beg my fans to allow me to be a normal person.

But that was all a distant memory on Sunday, when Fan claimed the one title that had eluded him until now.

French teenager Flix Lebrun won his bronze medal match to the delight of the home crowd. Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock

His triumph was the main event of a session in which Lebrun won France's first Olympic table tennis medal in 24 years. The 17-year-old with the square glasses and anachronistic pen grip, who has become one of the standouts of these Paris Olympics, swept aside Brazil's Hugo Calderano in the bronze-medal match in front of a jubilant crowd that sounded air horns and held aloft the French tricolor flag at every point.

The highest-ranked male player outside China, Lebrun's success including a run in the doubles with his older brother, Alexis, made him an overnight celebrity in the host country. Zinedine Zidane came to watch the brothers on Wednesday, while American basketball star Tyrese Haliburton posted on X: The Lebrun brothers are electric. Spectators and press, sent away by stewards, filled the catwalks and tried to take pictures from the stairs.

After winning France’s second ever Olympic medal in the men’s singles and first since Jean-Philippe Gatien took silver in 1992, he performed a lap of honour for the adoring crowd. But ultimately the day belonged to Fan, an Olympic champion for all time and for all eternity.