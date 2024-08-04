Grounds – Matches – Cricket Ireland





November 30, 2005 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood v Wivenhoe Town July 15, 2006 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood vs Kelvedon and Feering July 23, 2006 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood v Coggeshall Town Aug 13, 2006 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood vs Mistley August 20, 2006 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood v Clacton-on-Sea September 10, 2006 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood v Elmstead Grasshoppers September 24, 2006 PDQ North Essex Premier Cricket League 2006 Galleywood vs Colchester & East Essex November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs Bentley July 4, 1998 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood v South Woodham Ferrers November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs Great Waltham November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs Hatfield Peverel November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs Little Waltham November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs Old Chelmsfordians November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs. Springfield November 30, 1997 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood v-stock 08 Aug 1998 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 1998 Galleywood vs Tillingham November 30, 2004 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs Pegasus and Corringham November 30, 2004 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs Aythorpe Roding November 30, 2004 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs. Springfield November 30, 2004 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs Hatfield Peverel June 25, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs Little Baddow 03 Sep 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs Bentley November 30, 2004 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood v Ekco Monarchs and Trojans June 11, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood v South Weald November 30, 2004 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2005 Galleywood vs High Roding November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs Aythorpe Roding November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood v Great Burstead June 17, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs Bentley November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood v Ekco Monarchs and Trojans November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs Hatfield Peverel November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs High Roding November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs Old Chelmsfordians November 30, 2005 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs. Springfield July 1, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2006 Galleywood vs Pegasus and Corringham November 30, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs Pegasus and Corringham November 30, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs Hatfield Peverel June 23, 2007 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs Little Baddow November 30, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood v-stock November 30, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs. Springfield Aug 18, 2007 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs Bentley November 30, 2006 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood v Ekco Monarchs and Trojans May 12, 2007 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs High Roding July 21, 2007 T Rippon Mid-Essex League Premier Division 2007 Galleywood vs Aythorpe Roding June 14, 2009 PDQ North Essex Cup 2009 First round Galleywood vs Halstead 03 Aug 2008 PDQ North Essex Plate 2008 Quarter final Galleywood v Elmstead Grasshoppers June 7, 2015 2015 North Essex Cricket League Plaque First round Galleywood v Clacton-on-Sea July 5, 2015 2015 North Essex Cricket League Plaque Quarter final Galleywood v Abberton and District May 27, 2018 North Essex Cricket League T20 2018 West Group Galleywood vs Kelvedon and Feering July 15, 2018 North Essex Cricket League T20 2018 West Group Galleywood vs Little Bardfield Village May 20, 2018 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2018 Galleywood v Wivenhoe Town June 3, 2018 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2018 Galleywood v Clacton-on-Sea June 17, 2018 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2018 Galleywood vs Elmstead 05 Aug 2018 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2018 Galleywood v Copdock and Old Ipswichian Second XI Aug 19, 2018 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2018 Galleywood vs Colchester & East Essex September 16, 2018 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2018 Galleywood vs Mistley May 5, 2019 North Essex Cricket League T20 2019 West Group Galleywood vs Halstead May 6, 2019 North Essex Cricket League T20 2019 West Group Galleywood vs Witham June 9, 2019 North Essex Cricket League T20 2019 West Group Galleywood v Coggeshall Town May 26, 2019 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2019 Galleywood vs Mistley June 30, 2019 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2019 Galleywood vs Halstead July 28, 2019 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2019 Galleywood vs Colchester & East Essex July 21, 2019 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2019 Galleywood v Wivenhoe Town Aug 04, 2019 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2019 Galleywood v Clacton-on-Sea June 27, 2021 North Essex Cricket League T20 2021 West Group Galleywood vs Witham June 13, 2021 North Essex Cricket League T20 2021 West Group Galleywood vs Great Waltham May 1, 2022 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2022 Galleywood vs. Springfield May 22, 2022 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2022 Galleywood vs Halstead July 10, 2022 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2022 Galleywood v Clacton-on-Sea Aug 14, 2022 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2022 Galleywood v Sudbury Sunday XI Aug 21, 2022 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2022 Galleywood vs Colchester & East Essex 04 Sep 2022 North Essex Cricket League Division 1 2022 Galleywood v Witham Sunday XI June 5, 2022 North Essex Cricket League T20 2022 Group stage Galleywood vs Colchester & East Essex 03 Jul 2022 North Essex Cricket League T20 2022 Group stage Galleywood vs Mistley July 24, 2022 North Essex Cricket League T20 2022 Group stage Galleywood v Abberton and District

