20. Texas A&M Aggies 247Sports Post-Spring Rankings: No. 19 Conner Weigman has talent around him as a quarterback and Purdue edge rusher Nic Scourton softened the blow of a pair of departing defensemen that had left a significant hole in the scheme up front. For Mike Elko’s first season, this portal-laden roster is in the upper half of the SEC’s expected talent pool. 21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 247Sports Post-Spring Rankings: No. 23 Featuring the most returning starters of any team in the Big 12 this season, State of Oklahoma expects to be a tough opponent in the extended competition with Doak Walker as the winner Ollie Gordon He returned to the backfield with his sights set on a 2,000-yard campaign. 22. NC State Wolfpack 247Sports Post-Spring Rankings: No. 20 Dave Doeren knows his Wolfpack team is capable of another national ranking, perhaps this time by making the program’s first playoff appearance if NC State’s defense remains elite despite a few departures. Few teams checked all the boxes in the transfer portal like the Wolfpack, whose most significant addition was Coast Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall. 23. Iowa Hawkeyes 247Sports Post-Spring Rankings: n/a Phil Parker's defense should be one of the best in the Big Ten, and Iowa's odds of reaching the Big Ten Championship have steadily improved as we get closer to the opener, according to bookmakers. Perhaps it's the favorable schedule compared to other league titans, or perhaps there's a belief that the Hawkeyes' offense can take a big step forward. 24. Virginia Tech Hokies 247Sports Post-Spring Rankings: No. 24 Virginia Technology finished as one of the best teams in the country and almost all of those starters (21) return under coach Brent Pryincluding dynamic dual-threat quarterback Kyron drones. 25. Arizona Wildcats 247Sports Post-Spring Rankings: n/a Previously unranked, this Big 12 newcomer found the final spot at No. 25 this time around, thanks in large part to the promised high-end production that should come from the returning star signal-caller Noah Fifita. Other teams receiving votes: Chestnut brown, Louisville, Kentucky, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Freedom

