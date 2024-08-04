New National Cricket Academy to be set up in Bengaluru





Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has said that a new facility of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will be opened in Bengaluru soon. Very pleased to announce that @BCCI’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is nearing completion and will open soon in Bengaluru. The new NCA will feature three world-class playing fields, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket grounds, an Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities, Jay Shah wrote in a social media post on Saturday. “This initiative will help the current and future cricketers of our country develop their skills in the best possible environment! Shah wrote in his post on X accompanying the pictures of the new NCA facility under construction,” he said in his post on X. In February 2022, Shah and Sourav Ganguly, then the BCCI president, announced the construction of a new NCA facility on 45 acres of land in Devanahalli Taluk, near the Bengaluru International Airport. The BCCI had leased the land from the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for 99 years for around INR 50 crore. Since the NCA was formed in 2000, it has been played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had leased Ground B to the BCCI for outdoor training, besides an indoor training facility and separate space for a modern gymnasium on the Chinnaswamy Stadium premises. It is also currently being used for the rehabilitation of injured players. In recent years, it has become apparent that the infrastructure at the Chinnaswamy Stadium land parcel was not sufficient for further expansion of the facility. Therefore, the BCCI decided to set up a new NCA complex.

