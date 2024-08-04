Thea LaFond's Brother Hears Sister Won Gold at Navy Football Practice





Olympic athlete Thea LaFond has one proud brother and the support of an entire soccer team. The 30-year-old track and field athlete won Dominica's first Olympic medal on August 3, winning a gold medal in the triple jump. Her brother, Navy defensive end Chreign LaFond, heard the good news during a football practice. In a video shared by Navy FootballA coach calls Chreign LaFond to account in front of the entire team during a practice. “Hey, your sister just won a gold medal,” the coach says. After hearing of his sister's victory, Chreign LaFond appears to trip while giving one of the coaches a hug. Almost immediately, the rest of the team cheers and gathers around Chreign LaFond in excitement. In between the clapping and jumping, players can be heard shouting, Let's go! Let's go! The moment you find out your sister won a gold medal at the Olympics! Navy Football captioned the video. Congratulations Thea LaFond!” The newly crowned gold medalist was born in Dominica, a Caribbean island with a population of about 72,000. There are no athletic facilities on the island, according to the Washington Post. Thea LaFond emigrated to the United States at the age of 5 and lived first in New Jersey and then in Maryland, according to her Olympic Games BiographyThe runner became a track and field star in high school and went on to compete at the University of Maryland. In Maryland in 2013, Thea LaFond finished in the top ten in both the women's high jump and triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. the school shared. That same year, she was named the top coach by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Athlete of the Year in the Mid-Atlantic FieldDuring her final year in 2015, she was appointed Big Ten Athlete of the Year. The Paris Games were Thea LaFond's third Olympic Games for Dominica. She previously competed in the Tokyo and Rio Games. In March, she won the triple jump title at the World Indoor Championships. After her historic victory, Thea LaFond told the Washington Post Her bond with the island, which she visited often as a child, remained strong. “I was never allowed to forget where I came from,” she said. Thea LaFond knows her medal will be celebrated. Oh, God, my country will never stop partying, right? Thea LaFond told the Washington Post. And it's Saturday? Just cancel your work on Monday, guys. They deserve this as much as I do, LaFond said. And I hope they party hard enough for both of us. I don't know what I've done in my life to deserve this. I don't know how it all turned out. I'm not going to say I don't know. We've worked hard for this.

