Local hockey community mourns player killed in motorcycle accident





The Ottawa-Gatineau youth hockey community is in mourning after a local player was killed in a motorcycle accident this weekend. Creed Jones, 24, was one of two people killed in the crash Friday night on Highway 417 in Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police said. Jones was a goalie who played for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Ontario University Athletic Association. From 2017 to 2021, the Peterborough, Ontario native spent time with the Wellington Dukes, Gatineau Olympiques, Rimouski Oceanic and Saint John Sea Dogs. He also played the 2021-2022 season for the University of Ottawa. In a statement from OPP, Jones' family offered their condolences to the family of the other motorcyclist, whose name has not been disclosed. #OttawaOPP And #UPTIME are currently on site with @OttawaPolice investigation into fatal motorcycle accident on #HWY417 WB at #HWY416 SB Ramp. The SB ramp from Hwy 416 WB from Hwy 417 WB is currently closed. #ottnieuws @Ottawa_Traffic ^js photo.twitter.com/X1Dwvz3IUc —@OPP_ER 'A wonderful child' “It's hard to say how much we loved Creed and how much we still love him,” said Serge Beausoleil, the general manager of Gatineau Olympiques. “He was a great kid.” Beausoleil said he will remember Jones as smart, talented and someone who was there when he was needed. The two always talked about Jones' future, he added. Before his death, Jones coached younger players through Genesis Goaltending, his own coaching and development company. Former Olympiques assistant coach Francis Wathier said he was devastated by the loss. The pair worked together during Jones' first year in Gatineau. “These kids… they become family,” Wathier said. “His future looked bright.” Police urge caution during long weekend Friday's accident, which happened just before midnight near the Highway 416 interchange, was the second of two fatal motorcycle crashes in eastern Ontario last week. Two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision with a vehicle in Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday. In the crash that killed Jones, both motorcyclists were traveling at a high rate of speed, OPP said. Police said they cannot provide more information about the circumstances of the collision until crash investigators and crash reconstructionists complete their investigation. Const. Michael Fathidid says officers are taking extra measures to monitor the roads over the August long weekend. “Take it easy and take your time,” Fathi said. “That's the best way for everyone to enjoy the long weekend and get to their destination safely.”

