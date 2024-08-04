Thousands of NFL fans attend Seahawks Football Fest in Seattle





Seahawks fans and team legend Cliff Avril explain what Seattle's support means to the team.

SEATTLE Lumen Field was packed Saturday, with the Seattle Seahawks regular season still a few weeks away. As home to the Hawks, KING 5 hosted the Seahawks Football Fest, which drew thousands of fans on August 3. “Super Bowl or nothing, right?! Every participant, every coach, every part of that organization, that's what they want, that's what they're here for,” said Cliff Avril, a Super Bowl champion and Seahawks legend. Even in the off-season, there is a lot of noise at Lumen Field. “The city loves them,” said Curtis Cates, a longtime Seahawks fan. Win or lose, [the 12s] always behind the Seahawks.” “I love everybody in the Seahawks and even the coach,” said Maria Lourdes Snyder, another diehard Seahawks fan. “The whole family and the people in America who cheer for the Seahawks.” Thousands of fans poured into the stadium, with a sea of ​​blue and green filling the seats. Hawks fans got to see their favorite team on the field for the first time in months. “There's no better team in the NFL to get fans behind and it's fun to be here,” Cates said. “It's fun to go home after a game and not be able to talk for two days.” Fans have been talking about the new regime in Seattle all offseason. “The players, everybody, I really believe in those guys,” Avril said. “I'm excited to see what they can do and cause chaos in the NFL.” He not only believes this team will make noise this season, he knows the fans will too. “The 12s just know how to show up, man. I love it, I love it, that's why I stayed in Seattle,” Avril said. “The fans here, the 12s, they're really part of the team. They believe it, they dream it.” A dream that fans hope ends with another Lombardi Trophy. “I just pray all the time that we all have a good and safe game,” Lourdes Snyder said. “And win, win, win. And go, go, go Seahawks!”

