Will Howard become the starting QB for the Ohio State football team?





Ohio State had a practice on Sunday that lasted more than three hours on the fourth and final day. Fans who paid $50 were allowed to watch. The Buckeyes aren't yet wearing full guard and therefore aren't tackling, but certain trends are starting to emerge. Here are Sunday's observations: Will Howard be the favorite for the QB position for the Buckeyes? Ohio State coach Ryan Day is unlikely to make any announcements, but it appears Kansas State transfer Will Howard is ahead of Devin Brown in the race for the starting quarterback position. Howard took the first few reps with the starters in 11-on-11 drills. He wasn't spectacular against the stingy OSU defense, but he avoided fouls. Howard completed a nice pass from the sideline to Carnell Tate and another to the sophomore center for about 20 yards, one of the longest completions of the day. Meanwhile, Brown's pass was intercepted by cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt and he was generally more inconsistent. Freshman Julian Sayin capped the day with a beautiful long touchdown pass to an open Brandon Inniss on one of the few defensive breakdowns of the day. More:Q&A with Ohio State Football's Jim Knowles: 'There's no limit to how good we can be.' But Sayin struggled, making five incomplete passes and a pick-six against Jermaine Mathews. At this point, the pecking order appears to be Howard and Brown, with Lincoln Kienholz and Sayin battling for third. Freshman Air Noland is a clear fifth. More:Finally reunited, Ryan Day and Chip Kelly hope for Ohio State football glory together Update attack line The Buckeyes continue to mix and match at center and right guard, but some clarity is starting to emerge. Alabama transfer Seth McLaughlin got the bulk of the first-team reps at center. Tegra Tshabola got the first reps at right guard, but Carson Hinzman, who was the starting center last year, also got plenty of time with the starters. Luke Montgomery, who played primarily right guard in the spring, took snaps at center. He could be a swingman at either position. Ohio State's JT Tuimolaou OK After Injury Scare The Buckeyes have appeared unscathed by injuries so far in camp, but they suffered a scare when star defenseman JT Tuimoloau went down and lay low for several minutes during team drills. Medical personnel examined Tuimoloau's upper body. But Tuimoloau eventually got up and jogged lightly to the sideline. He didn't play in team reps after that, but looked fine after training. Lorenzo Styles Jr. practices Styles, now a cornerback after playing wide receiver at Notre Dame, saw his first action of camp in 7-on-7 drills. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said Friday that Styles was injured. Styles wore a green no-contact jersey Sunday. Other facts Sonny Styles has made more first-team starts at linebacker, along with Cody Simon, than C.J. Hicks. Running back Quinshon Judkins had a nice stiff-arm on safety Jaylen McClain on a long run down the sideline. Defensive end Jack Sawyer had a two-hand-touch sack on Noland. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to impress. He made a couple of leaping catches. Sophomore Carnell Tate also made a couple of nice catches. ,.. Cornerback Denzel Burke had a nice pass breakup on a slant from Brown to Kojo Antwi, as did Davison Igbinosun on a pass to Tate from Howard. Listen to our podcasts for more Ohio State football news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/college/football/2024/08/04/will-howard-ohio-state-football-starting-quarterback/74661108007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos