Qinwen Zheng on winning China's first Olympic gold medal in tennis





The scene in the stands of Roland Garross Court Philippe-Chatrier was dotted with vermilion-coloured banners, adding even more sparkle to the already orange atmosphere emanating from the red clay court. Hundreds of Chinese flags flew in loud cheers for Qinwen Zheng, 21, who was soon to claim gold after beating Croatia's Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-3 in the women's singles final. As she lay on the sand, her eyes raised to the sky, her fists outstretched in the Parisian haze, the gravity of victory seemed to register: Zheng had just forged the kind of history that extended far beyond the stadium and the moment. This was China’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in sports, and Zheng had made no secret of the fact that the Olympics were as, if not more, important to her than a Grand Slam. Zheng on the podium after the women's singles medal ceremony on August 3. DeFodi Images/Getty Images In China, we always believe that the honor of a country is equal to personal success, she said during a morning meeting at Nike's Athlete House, discreetly tucked between the Stade de France and the Aquatics Centre in the St. Denis district of Paris, the day after her triumph. I was dealing with [the Games] different: the emotion, the battle, the mentality: it felt different from any other tournament I've played. Zheng was born in 2002 in Shiyan, China and started playing tennis at the age of seven. At the age of eight, she moved to Wuhan, without her mother and father, for better coaching, and since her adolescence she has admired and imitated Chinese athletes, such as tennis player Li Na and runner Liu Xiang, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Games. It was really hard, Zheng said, looking back on those early days. My mother would come to visit on the weekends. When she left, I would hold her leg and cry. When she was gone, I would always hold her coat. This was until I was 13. After I was 13, my mother decided to quit her job and come live with me full-time, just so I could grow better and be better cared for. After that, things got easier. And when I was 17, we moved to Europe.

