Indian Hockey Team Olympic Semifinal: Opponent, Date, Time and Schedule for India's Next Match







The Indian men's hockey team has against all odds qualified for the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics. After winning a bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, team India is all set for another medal quest at the Olympics. A 10-man Indian team defeated Great Britain in the quarter-finals. After defender Amit Rohidas was shown a red card by the referee in the second quarter, India's resilience and determination helped secure victory against GBR. Even after being a man down, Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a penalty corner for his team in the second quarter of the match. Shortly after, the opponents equalised through Lee Morton in the 27th minute. Though the score was still 1-1 at the final whistle, India emerged victorious 4-2 in the penalty shootout. Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalitkumar Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal scored their penalties in the shootout, while guardian PR Sreejesh saved two of the opposition's penalties. With India now through to the semi-finals, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming men’s hockey semi-final between Harmanpreet Singh and co. at the Paris Olympics in 2024. BET NOW: Exclusive sign-up offers and bonuses when you bet on cricket action Who will India face in the men's hockey semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? India's opponent for the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics is Germany. The Germans defeated Argentina 3-2 in the quarter-finals to secure a place in the semi-finals. Germany is currently ranked 4th in the world, while India is ranked 5th. The Germans qualified top of their group for Paris 2024 and have only been beaten by Spain at the Olympics so far. When is the Indian Men's Hockey Semi-Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics? India will play their semi-final against Germany on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The team led by Harmanpreet Singh will get a day of rest before taking to the field again for the semi-finals of the Olympic Games. What time do the semi-finals of the 2024 Olympic Men's Hockey Games in India start? The Olympic Games semi-final between India and Germany will begin at 5:30 PM (IST). MORE: Olympic Hockey: Who Will India Face in the Quarterfinals? How can I watch the Indian Men's Hockey Semi-Final at the Paris Olympics 2024 from India? Fans in the Indian subcontinent can watch Harmanpreet Singh & Co. battle it out in the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on the Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website. Country TV channel Live streaming India Sport 18 Network JioCinema App and Website Indian Men's Hockey Singles Semi-Final Schedule Date Phase Time August 6, Tuesday Semi-final against Germany 5:30 PM IST



