Sports
Swedish table tennis player pulls off insane trick shot in gold medal battle
Truls Moregard is not only a world-class table tennis player. He is also an Olympic showman.
The Swede, ranked 26th in the world, enjoyed a miraculous run at the Paris Olympics, beating world number one Wang Chuquin in the round of 32 en route to the gold medal. When his Olympic dream was shattered on Sunday by Wang's compatriot, Fan Zhedong of China, Moregard decided to go out in style.
With Fan just two points away from the championship, Moregard surprised the crowd at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles with an extraordinary feat of trickery, executing a 'snake shot' to perfection.
The snake is a stroke that is struck with the ball under the table and out of sight of the opponent. It is applied with heavy spin to further confuse the opponent, who can only guess which way the ball will bounce after hitting the table.
Moregard applied so much backspin that the ball bounced back over the net and out of reach of Fan, who could only smile at the masterful deception. The crowd was stunned by what they had seen. Some even gave Moregard a standing ovation.
Fan took the gold medal with a 4-1 victory.
Moregard, 22, said he was super proud to win a silver medal in his first Summer Games, saying his performance in the gold medal match against Fan was better than his surprising second-round performance against Wang.
I can't do much better than this, Moregard said afterwardsI tried everything in my toolbox, so a silver medal seems appropriate after this competition.
He deserved the gold medal. No regrets from me.”
|
