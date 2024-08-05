Sports
Novak Djokovic wins 'Golden Slam' after beating Carlos Alcaraz for Olympic men's singles title
Paris – Under a sun-drenched Court Phillipe-Chatrier, a high-profile couple stepped out before a sold-out Parisian crowd. In a repeat of the recent Wimbledon finalthe youngest man who a Olympic final faced the oldest ever: 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz took on 37-year-old Novak Djokovic for the gold medal.
Alcaraz had blown away Djokovic on the grass courts of London just 3 weeks earlier and was also the reigning French Open champion in the battle for the gold medal in Paris. In early June he had defeated Alexander Zverev in a 5-set battle on the Phillipe-Chatrier court.
It already felt like a farewell tournament, with Andy Murray playing his last professional match and tears shed for Rafael Nadal, who many believe was playing his last match on the court he ruled for most of his career. Many saw the Paris Olympics as Djokovic's last chance to win the coveted gold medal.
It was the only major honour to elude him during a glittering, record-breaking career and he will be 41 by the time the 2028 Olympics in LA begin. Despite surpassing his great rival Nadal in Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had yet to achieve the so-called career Golden Slam in singles – all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal – something the Spaniard achieved after an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008 and an Australian Open title in 2009 to complete the set.
In a thrilling men's tennis singles final, Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).
Djokovic entered the final with minor injury concerns, claiming that a knee injury he had surgery on in June had troubled him throughout the Olympic tournament. But even when he wasn't 100 percent, the Serb reached the gold medal match without dropping a set, just like Alcaraz.
However, the Spaniard spent much more time on court, reaching the quarter-finals of the men's doubles in a box-office pairing with Nadal, while Djokovic opted to compete in the singles tournament only this time around.
Despite being the reigning Grand Slam champion on this court, Alcaraz started tentatively, fending off a break point in his first service game and coming back from 0-40 down in his second to impressively level the first set at 2-2. Little could separate the two men as they continued to hold serve, but it was Alcaraz who had the better of the chances, with eight break point chances passing him by before Djokovic showed his championship credentials to pull away in the first set tiebreak to take the set.
The atmosphere in Phillipe-Chatrier was as electric as the level of tennis. As the Serbian walked back to his bench, cheering, the brass band on the court came to life, adding to the excitement in the crowd.
The second set followed a similar pattern, with both men holding serve, but it was Djokovic who looked to be the man in control. Alcaraz began to make uncharacteristic unforced errors and with every Djokovic winner the crowd celebrated, the Serb’s level seemed to rise and he looked to be the man with the momentum as they headed into a second set tiebreak.
Djokovic took a brief break early in the tiebreaker with an incredible forehand cross-court winner that had the crowd on their feet and they could barely sit down afterward. The Serb steamrolled through the tiebreaker to the gold medal and complete the career gold slam that had eluded him for so long.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion is now an Olympic champion on his fifth attempt. He joins an exclusive group of Nadal, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graff and Serena Williams as Golden Slam winners and as he sobbed and held a Serbian flag aloft in the middle of the court, some would argue that this gold medal earns him the undisputed title of greatest player of all time.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/novak-djokovic-wins-golden-slam-beats-carlos-alcaraz-olympic-mens-singles-title/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Novak Djokovic wins 'Golden Slam' after beating Carlos Alcaraz for Olympic men's singles title
- Churchill portrait 'contextualised' with racist overtones | UK | News
- PT. Bumi Indah Chairman and CEO Says Thanks to Joko Widodo
- JD Vance highlights Georgia election security after Trump attacks state officials
- Much distrust: Indian diaspora unlikely to open up to Modi's friend Trump, analysts say
- Former Alabama football player Terrance Howard dies after being hit by car
- Online propagandists know how to captivate their audiences, and that's what we're missing.
- Opinion | The possibility of a Trump 2.0 should push China to recalibrate its foreign policy
- Swedish table tennis player pulls off insane trick shot in gold medal battle
- The former Obama adviser says there is “irrational irrationality” from Democrats over Harris
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responds to Donald Trump, tells him to leave my family out of this
- Instagram blocked in Türkiye for third day