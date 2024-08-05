Novak Djokovic wins 'Golden Slam' after beating Carlos Alcaraz for Olympic men's singles title

Paris – Under a sun-drenched Court Phillipe-Chatrier, a high-profile couple stepped out before a sold-out Parisian crowd. In a repeat of the recent Wimbledon finalthe youngest man who a Olympic final faced the oldest ever: 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz took on 37-year-old Novak Djokovic for the gold medal.

Alcaraz had blown away Djokovic on the grass courts of London just 3 weeks earlier and was also the reigning French Open champion in the battle for the gold medal in Paris. In early June he had defeated Alexander Zverev in a 5-set battle on the Phillipe-Chatrier court.

It already felt like a farewell tournament, with Andy Murray playing his last professional match and tears shed for Rafael Nadal, who many believe was playing his last match on the court he ruled for most of his career. Many saw the Paris Olympics as Djokovic's last chance to win the coveted gold medal.

It was the only major honour to elude him during a glittering, record-breaking career and he will be 41 by the time the 2028 Olympics in LA begin. Despite surpassing his great rival Nadal in Grand Slam titles, Djokovic had yet to achieve the so-called career Golden Slam in singles – all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold medal – something the Spaniard achieved after an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008 and an Australian Open title in 2009 to complete the set.

In a thrilling men's tennis singles final, Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz during the men's tennis final at Roland Garros Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, August 4, 2024, in Paris, France. Louise Delmotte / AP



Djokovic entered the final with minor injury concerns, claiming that a knee injury he had surgery on in June had troubled him throughout the Olympic tournament. But even when he wasn't 100 percent, the Serb reached the gold medal match without dropping a set, just like Alcaraz.

However, the Spaniard spent much more time on court, reaching the quarter-finals of the men's doubles in a box-office pairing with Nadal, while Djokovic opted to compete in the singles tournament only this time around.

Despite being the reigning Grand Slam champion on this court, Alcaraz started tentatively, fending off a break point in his first service game and coming back from 0-40 down in his second to impressively level the first set at 2-2. Little could separate the two men as they continued to hold serve, but it was Alcaraz who had the better of the chances, with eight break point chances passing him by before Djokovic showed his championship credentials to pull away in the first set tiebreak to take the set.

The atmosphere in Phillipe-Chatrier was as electric as the level of tennis. As the Serbian walked back to his bench, cheering, the brass band on the court came to life, adding to the excitement in the crowd.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz runs the ball back to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's tennis final at Roland Garros Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, August 4, 2024 in Paris, France. Andy Wong / AP



The second set followed a similar pattern, with both men holding serve, but it was Djokovic who looked to be the man in control. Alcaraz began to make uncharacteristic unforced errors and with every Djokovic winner the crowd celebrated, the Serb’s level seemed to rise and he looked to be the man with the momentum as they headed into a second set tiebreak.

Djokovic took a brief break early in the tiebreaker with an incredible forehand cross-court winner that had the crowd on their feet and they could barely sit down afterward. The Serb steamrolled through the tiebreaker to the gold medal and complete the career gold slam that had eluded him for so long.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is now an Olympic champion on his fifth attempt. He joins an exclusive group of Nadal, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graff and Serena Williams as Golden Slam winners and as he sobbed and held a Serbian flag aloft in the middle of the court, some would argue that this gold medal earns him the undisputed title of greatest player of all time.