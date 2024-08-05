Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Who are the medal-winning table tennis athletes? Summary





The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are here! Dive into the table tennis events and discover the medal-winning athletes in the discipline, with an update on the French in the running.

In the spotlight: Paris 2024 Olympic Games! A sporting event that welcomes athletes from all over the world to excel and win medals in their respective sports, all in our beautiful capital, which offers arenas and stadiums in the heart of the city, in a postcard-style setting! And in table tennisall eyes are on the Lebrun Brotherswho hopefully wins a medal. In the meantime, we take a look at the athletes who won medals at these games, by category, and potential French medals! To follow table tennis live on TV and not miss any of these matches Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesfollow the activity calendar! Paris 2024 Olympic Games: On which channel and at what time can you watch the table tennis matches on TV?

Wondering where to watch the table tennis matches on TV during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? Here is the schedule of broadcasts during the Olympic Games, the channels and times to follow the different ping-pong matches live on the small screen. This Wednesday, July 31, the Lebrun brothers are eagerly awaited by French fans for the final of the round of 16! [Read more] The article will be updated during the Olympic Games depending on the medals won, but you can already bookmark/favorite it in your browser. Who are the medal-winning table tennis players at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Mixed doubles Golden medal : China

China Silver medal : North Korea

North Korea Bronze medal : South Korea Saturday August 3, 2024 Women's singles Golden medal : CHEN Meng (China)

: CHEN Meng (China) Silver medal : SUN Yingsha (China)

: SUN Yingsha (China) Bronze medal : Hina Hayata (Japan) Sunday August 4, 2024 Men's singles Golden medal : Fan Zhendong (China)

Fan Zhendong (China) Silver medal : Truls Moregard (Sweden)

: Truls Moregard (Sweden) Bronze medal : Felix Lebrun (France) Friday August 9, 2024 Men's team Golden medal :

Silver medal :

Bronze medal : Saturday August 10, 2024 Women's team Golden medal :

Silver medal :

Bronze medal : Paris 2024: discover the medal table per country for these Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are of course the most important sporting event of this summer, with more than 200 countries coming together in the French capital. Will France be the winner on home soil when it comes to medals? We'll tell you all about it! [Read more] French medal winners? Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Felix Lebrun takes bronze medal in Olympic table tennis

And another medal! On August 4, 2024, Felix Lebrun won a bronze medal in table tennis against Brazilian Hugo Calderano. Let's take stock! [Read more] Paris 2024: schedule, rules, history, athletes… table tennis at the Olympic Games

If you like tennis, chances are you also like table tennis, also known as ping-pong! This (small) racket sport has been an Olympic sport since 1988 and is not to be missed this summer during the Olympic Games of Paris 2024. A chance to learn more about the history, the rules and our medal chances! [Read more]

