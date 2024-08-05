Rohit Sharmas takes sober stance after 32-run loss to Sri Lanka: We didn't play good cricket





The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, suffered their first defeat in the Sri Lanka series on Sunday as the hosts comfortably defeated them by 32 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma was blunt in his assessment of his team's performance and said that his team did not play good cricket in Sunday's clash.

Speaking to the presenters after the match, Rohit said: We didn't play good cricket, that's why we lost the match. We understand the nature of this surface and the nature of how the match is going to go. It's going to be really, really tough in the middle overs. So you have to try and take advantage of the powerplay and score as many runs as possible. That's what both the openers tried to do. But we just weren't good enough today,

India captain Rohit Sharma has continued his aggressive approach in the two ODIs of the Sri Lanka series so far, scoring 58 and 65 runs respectively. Rohit reiterated that despite the loss in the 2nd ODI, he would continue his risky approach as it was fetching him runs.

The reason I scored 65 runs is because of the way I batted. When I bat like that, there is definitely risk taking and I am not afraid to do that. When you are out, whether you score 100, 50 or zero, you feel disappointed if you don't cross the line. But that doesn't change my intention, the Indian captain added

Interestingly, India targeted a total of 241 runs in spin-friendly conditions in Colombo on Sunday. However, barring captain Rohit Sharma and middle-order batsman Axar, all the other stars in the Indian line-up failed to perform as the Men in Blue eventually lost the match by 32 runs.

