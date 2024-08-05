Novak Djokovic wins gold medal at Olympics

NOvak Djokovic, the all-time leader in men's singles with 24 Grand Slam titles, won his first Olympic gold medal at Roland Garros on Sunday, defeating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the high-level final, befitting perhaps the greatest tennis player of all time and his possible successor in that field.

The match was grueling and exhausting, with no service breaks in the normal course of play; neither player was particularly keen to surrender to the others. The Serbian star now joins the Golden Slam club: players who have won all four major tournaments: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, and an Olympic gold medal. He joins Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

With the second-set tiebreaker at 2-2, Djokovic, 37, unleashed a devastating cross-court winner on a service game from Alcaraz that gave him all the momentum. Alcaraz then made a couple of unforced errors. He looked up in disbelief from the stands after Djokovic’s fierce match-point winner. After shaking hands with Alcaraz, he fell to the clay court at Roland Garros and knelt for a moment. Djokovic, overcome with emotion, returned to his bench, put his head in a white towel and wept.

Djokovic has achieved everything you can think of in tennis. But the Olympics does that to you. Representing your country does that to you.

Djokovic has made no secret of his desire for an Olympic gold medal to cap off his career. He has it now.

“I didn't know until today that there is an even better feeling, which is winning a gold medal for your country,” Djokovic said after his victory. “I couldn't be more proud and happy. Playing for Serbia has always been my biggest, real pleasure, priority.

At 4-4 in the first set and Djokovic serving, Alcaraz, 21, had several chances to break his opponent. After executing a beautiful drop shot to hold Alcaraz off in that game, Djokovic let out a roar, his most emphatic gesture on court to that point. Djokovic’s drop shot was a hit all day. He won that first-set tiebreaker in surprisingly easy fashion.

All day long, Alcaraz had sauce on his shots. But he couldn’t tackle the man who is arguably the best defensive player in tennis history. Djokovic maintained his stamina, even after a handful of points that had him running for his water bottle. Djokovic visibly frustrated Alacaraz, who at one point fired a ball into the net in anger.

The Spanish flags that flew and hung around Roland Garros outnumbered the Serbian ones. But Djokoic still deserved his fair share of support. No no! the grateful fans in the stands chanted. You could hear cheers for Novak outside Court Philippe-Chatrier during the bronze medal match in the women's doubles. Djokovic will always have his detractors. But his stellar performances towards the end of his career and his friendlier demeanor on court in the last few years have done much to convince the crowd that has been skeptical of his Behavior in the Covid Era and anti-vax stance. Playing in the Olympic tournament that many tennis pros skipped should continue to boost his popularity.

The victory comes a few weeks after Alcaraz defeated Djokvic in straight sets in the Wimbledon final. “I feel like I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon,” Djokovic said before the final. “The way I move, the way I hit the ball. Not to take anything away from the fact that he won the Wimbledon final, he was dominant and deserved a winner, but I feel more confident in myself and my chances in the final.”

His self-assessment was quite accurate. Djokovic moved and hit. He proved that he can still win more majors.

And he has just taken part in the rare Olympic air.

This is something else, says Djokovic. This is beyond anything I have ever felt on the tennis court after winning major trophies. It is just an incredible amount of joy.”