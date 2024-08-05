'Video Tablet' Causes Controversy After India Vs Great Britain Olympic Hockey Match







Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh may have been the talk of the town after India’s quarter-final win over Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but his opponent Ollie Payne also made headlines. The Great Britain goalkeeper came under scrutiny after he was initially allowed to carry an iPad during the shoot-out, which the Indian team protested. The referees, under scrutiny by Hockey India, subsequently decided to confiscate the device before India took their second penalty. Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his views on the incident and termed it a disruption that must be avoided. “According to the rules, notepads are not allowed to be kept on the side where the shootout takes place. This can cause inconvenience. Such high-level matches require a more careful referee,” Tirkey said. Former Olympic medallist Gagan Narang took to social media to show his appreciation for support staff member Shivendra Singh, who had spotted the British team using the iPad during the shoot-out. “Without taking anything away from the players, Shivendra Singh’s keen observation during the shoot-out played a major role in the iPad being taken off the field,” Narang wrote. “Such efforts by the backroom staff deserve unbounded praise,” he added. Hockey India concerned about referees Hockey India also released a statement on Sunday, raising serious concerns over the standard of refereeing and decision-making at the Olympics. Hockey India raised concerns over the inconsistent use of video reviews in the case of defender Amit Rohidas who was shown a red card, as well as the use of the iPad by Ollie Payne. Rack: Inconsistent video referee ratings Hockey India highlighted the inconsistent implementation of video umpire reviews, specifically pointing to the red card decision against an Indian player (Amit Rohidas). This inconsistency has undermined confidence in the video review system among players, coaches and fans. Rohidas was shown a red card after the video referee made a subjective decision that the stick was a deliberate attempt to injure a player by lifting the stick. Many observers felt that Rohidas' action was part of his biomechanical movement and was not intentional. Coaching during shoot-outs Another bone of contention was the coaching of the Great Britain goalkeeper behind the goalpost during the shoot-out. Such actions are seen as a breach of fair play and have raised questions about the integrity of the match, Hockey India said in its statement. Goalkeeper using a video tablet The use of a video tablet by the Great Britain goalkeeper during the shoot-out has also come under scrutiny. The unusual practice has raised concerns about the rules and fairness of the competition. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/video-tablet-sparks-controversy-after-india-vs-great-britain-olympics-hockey-match-6263924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos