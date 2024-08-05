Sports
Graham Thorpe: Former England and Surrey player dies aged 55 | Cricket News
Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
The former Surrey left-handed hurler was regarded as one of the finest English players of his generation, playing exactly 100 Tests and scoring 16 centuries before retiring in 2005.
He captained England three times and held various coaching roles for his country between 2010 and 2022.
“There seem to be no adequate words to express the profound shock we feel at Graham's death,” the governing body said in a statement.
''More than one of England's greatest ever batsmen, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans the world over.
“His skills were unquestionable and his abilities and achievements in an international career spanning 13 years brought so much happiness to his team-mates and the supporters of England and Surrey CCC. Later, as a coach, he led the best talent of the England men to some incredible victories in all formats of the game.
“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our thoughts are with his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff and all his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. Graham will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution to the game.”
Surrey chairman Oli Slipper led the tributes from Thorpe's former county, where he played more than 300 games in both first-class and List A cricket during a 17-year career.
“Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is overwhelming sadness that he will no longer walk through the gates of the Oval. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the club by wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.
“He has made an extraordinary contribution to the club as a cricketer and as a person and we will miss him immensely.”
Former and current players also paid tribute to Thorpe, including one of his former England captains, Michael Vaughan.
“RIP Thorpey. Thank you for all the advice during my career, you were a great player and a brilliant teammate,” Vaughan posted on X.
“You went far too young but you leave a legend of English cricket… My thoughts are with everyone who knew Thorpey and all the family xxx.”
Current England season opener Ben Duckett also wrote on X: “Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was lucky enough to work with him.
“My thoughts are with all his friends and family during this difficult time.”
Graham Thorpe: 1969-2024
Thorpe made his First Division debut for Surrey in the summer of 1988, developing into a regular in the 1989 season.
He eventually made his debut for England at the age of 24, scoring 114 runs on his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993.
Thorpe would become a regular in the middle order. His unbeaten double hundred against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2002 was one of the highlights of his career. He hit 28 fours and four sixes in his innings.
Thorpe played sporadically for England until his international retirement in 2005. He began a coaching career in Australia, working with players such as Steve Smith and David Warner at New South Wales, before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as batting coach.
In March 2022, he was appointed Afghanistan manager after leaving the England squad, but due to ill health, he did not take up the role.
|
