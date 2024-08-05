Oregon Football Recruiting: Five-Star DB Trey McNutt Commits as Ducks Climb Top 10 Rankings





Oregon added a five-star prospect to its recruiting class this past weekend when the safety Trey McNutt announced his commitment to the Ducks over Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M and USC. McNutt is ranked the No. 1 safety in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports and is considered the No. 23 overall player in the class. His dedication was immense Oregon's Class of 2025 from no. 11 to no. 6 in the 247Sports Team Rankings and gave the Ducks their highest-ranked defensive back commitment in program history. McNutt's commitment to the Ducks, originally from Ohio, is further evidence of the program's national recruiting profile under third-year coach Dan Lanning. The 6-foot, 180-pound safety joins receiver Dakorien Moore of Duncanville, Texas, as the second five-star commitment in Oregon's class, which stands at 15 commitments. Oregon finished with the nation's No. 4 class in the 2024 cycle after landing the No. 9 class in 2023. McNutt shined as a junior at Shaker Heights in Cleveland, where he played both sides of the football. He collected 61 tackles with 12 pass breakups on defense last season, while adding 611 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on offense. Here's more on his play 247Sports national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu: Athlete who takes that speed to the football field. Good high school receiver who shows twitch and ball skills that translate to defense, but not impossible for a school to get offensive looks. Has played safety and corner. Will come down from the safety position and support the run. Good tackler who cuts and drives through contact, not just a drag down tackler, and takes good angles. Could be a college free safety, nickel or move around for a defense. Has decent size and length, but not elite in physical size measurables. Playmaker with toughness and those skills will translate to wherever a school wants to use him. Physically solid and should be ready to play early in his career if he can get up to speed in the coverages and roles his school needs him in. Projects as an impactful college player and potential early draft pick. McNutt has multiple sub-11-second 100-meter dash times on the track and has also competed in the 2000 meters. In addition to McNutt out of Ohio, the Ducks have also received commitments from highly regarded prospects in Texas, Maryland, Florida, California, Illinois, Nevada, Arizona and Washington from the class of 2025. Lanning's success in recruiting talent has made Oregon and the support Nike co-founder Phil Knight gives to the NIL a source of envy among other coaches. “I wish I could get some of that NIL money that [Knight is] share with Georgia coach Dan Lanning Kirby Smart joked at SEC Media Days. “But that’s a different comment.” Lanning, who served as Georgia's defensive coordinator under Smart from 2019 to 2021, had already built a strong reputation as a recruiter before arriving at Oregon. The combination of that skill set with Oregon's investment in recruiting top talent has made the Ducks a national title contender as the program heads into its first season in the Big Ten. “Recruiting is not one thing,” Lanning said this during a Pate State gathering at Big Ten Media Days. “It's the evaluation, it's the 321 different schools that we're recruiting this spring midseason. It's the 23 satellite camps. It's the phone calls, the text messages. It's the relationship building. All of that is built to have an opportunity to be at the table, to have a seat at the table at the end to be a part of that discussion. Is NIL a part of that? Absolutely. Find a top 10 program that's not currently part of their program. You have to be willing to do it and figure out ways to do it. It's a part of our process, but it's not the only part of our process.”

