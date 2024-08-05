Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates Day 10: Sreeja Akula in action, India one win away from women's team table tennis quarter-finals

Sports
Live updates Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 10: The women's team table tennis Round of 16 event is currently underway at the Paris Olympics. India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath won the first match against Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara. Manika Batra also defeated Bernadette Szocs in the second match of the pre-quarters. Meanwhile, the skeet mixed team qualification event is also underway. India's Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are competing in the event. Later in the day, shuttler Lakshya Sen will be in action against Malaysia's Zii Jia Lee in the bronze medal match. The wrestling season begins for India as Nisha Dahiya takes part in the Women's 68kg Freestyle. India's Avinash Sable, who won the gold medal at the Asian Games, will also be in action today, hoping to win his first-ever medal at the Olympics. (India's Day 10 Schedule | Medal Count)
Here are the live updates from day 10 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:
-
14:54 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja wins third game
Sreeja Akula is back in form, winning the third game 11-7 and now she and India are just one game away from a place in the quarterfinals.
-
2:49 PM (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja loses second game
This is the first time in the competition that India has lost a game. Sreeja Akula lost her second game 4-11 against Elizabeta Samara.
-
14:42 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja Wins First Match!
Sreeja Akula wins first game 11-8. India is on the verge of reaching the quarterfinals. If Sreeja Akula wins this singles match against Romanian Elizabeta Samara, India will advance to the last 8. What a debut this will be for the Indian women's table tennis team.
-
2:30 PM (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Manika Wins!!!
Manika Batra has won her third match in a row and also the singles match against Bernadette Szocs of Romania with an 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 victory and India now lead 2-0 in the five-match Round of 16 women's table tennis team match.
-
14:22 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Manika wins second game!
Manika Batra also won the second game and she is just one game away from winning this match. Bernadette tried to make a comeback in the second game but Manika was too good to seal it with 11-7.
-
2:15 PM (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Manika wins first game!
This is a sensational comeback by Manika Batra. She was 1-4 down at one point in the match but eventually won by a margin of 11-5.
-
14:14 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Shooting: Mixed Team Skeet Qualification
India has scored 49 points in the first round of qualification. It is a good start for the team but there are still two rounds to play. Remember that India needs to be in the top four after three rounds to stay in the race for a bronze medal.
-
2:08 PM (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja/Archana win!!!
Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath win the first match for India against Romania. It is an 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 victory for the Indian team. Manika Batra will next be in action against Bernadette Szocs of Romania in a singles match. In the ongoing Women's Round of 16 competition, a country has to win three out of five matches to progress to the quarterfinals.
-
2:00 PM (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja/Archana approach quarterfinals
Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath lead 6-5 in the third game. If they win this game, they will reach the quarterfinals of the event.
-
13:56 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live, Table Tennis: Sreeja/Archana win second game
This is a great comeback by the duo of Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath. They have won the second game by 12-10. The Indian duo was behind but came back in a great way and came closer to a place in the quarterfinals.
-
13:46 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live: Great Rally!
A long and beautiful rally and India finally earns a point. With that India also seals the first game with a score of 11-9.
-
13:44 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live: India on top 10-6
India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath are leading 10-7 against Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in the first match.
-
13:38 hrs (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live: Women's Table Tennis Team Round of 16
The women's team table tennis round 16 match is now set to begin. India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will take on Romania's Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara.
-
12:43 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live: Skeet Mixed Team Qualifying Event Kicks Off
The mixed team qualification in skeet is currently underway at Shotgun Range, Chateauroux. India’s Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka are competing in the event. The top two teams will compete for the gold medal while the third placed teams out of the four will compete for the bronze.
-
12:28 (IST)
Olympic Day 10 Live Updates: Check India's Wrestling Medal Chances –
These star players could deliver medals for India in wrestling events at the ongoing Paris Olympics –
World Championship medallist Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) is one of the main medal contenders. Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg), Vinesh Phogat (women's 50kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg), Anshu Malik (women's 57kg) and Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg).
-
12:10 (IST)
Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 10, Live Updates: Wrestlers begin campaign
Day 10 of the Paris Olympics will also be a special day for India as their wrestling contingent begins its campaign. For India, Nisha Dahiya will be competing in the Women’s 68kg Freestyle. She will be up against Ukraine’s Sova Rizhko.
-
12:00 (IST)
Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 10, Live Updates: Lakshya battles for bronze
It was a huge heartbreaking event for India and shuttler Lakshya Sen as he lost a big chance to reach the men’s singles final. Sen lost to world number 2 Viktor Axelsen in straight games in the semi-final. Sen lost 20-22, 14-21 in the semi-final that lasted 54 minutes. However, he still has a chance to win a medal in his first Olympic appearance as he will face Zii Jia Lee of Malaysia in a bronze medal play-off.
-
11:46 (IST)
Paris 2024 Olympic Games Day 10, Live Updates: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 10 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Stay tuned for all the live updates as many Indian athletes will be in action today.
