Former England cricket star Graham Thorpe dies aged 55 | UK News

Former England player and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Thorpe was regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation and played 100 Tests for England.

The left-handed counter-attacker was a regular in England's Test matches, scoring 16 centuries and playing 82 games for the ODI team, as well as playing for Surrey for 17 years.

He captained England three times and held various coaching roles for his country between 2010 and 2022.

“It is with great sadness that we have to share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away,” the ECB said.

“There seem to be no words to express the profound shock we feel at Graham's death. He was more than one of England's greatest ever batters, he was a much-loved member of the cricket family and revered by fans around the world.

“His skills were unquestionable and his achievements and qualities throughout his 13-year international career brought great joy to his team-mates and the supporters of England and Surrey CCC.

“Later, as a coach, he led the best English men to some incredible victories in all formats of the game.

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our thoughts are with his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff and all his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. Graham will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution to the game.”

Debut century in the Ashes

Thorpe, who played for England between 1993 and 2005, scored a century on his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge and quickly became a key player in England's Test and limited overs teams in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

His last Test match was against Bangladesh in June 2005. After missing out on the successful Ashes series that summer, he retired from international play.

With over 6,700 Test runs, he is England's 10th-highest scorer of all time.

'Legend and hero'

Michael Vaughan, who captained Thorpe towards the end of his Test career, wrote on X that he was “a great player and a brilliant team-mate” but that he had “gone far too young”.

England's current season opener Ben Duckett also wrote on X: “Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was lucky enough to work with him.”

Former England batsman David Gower said Thorpe was successful against all types of bowling, including runs against West Indies' pace attack and Australian spin great Shane Warne, and “showed how good he was in all conditions. He scored runs at home, he scored runs away.”

Gower noted that Thorpe occasionally doubted himself, such as when he left the 2001-2 tour of India early, but said most people looking back on his career will remember his “Ashes centuries, three of them, centuries against the West Indies, centuries pretty much everywhere”.

Former England player Shaun Udal, who played with Thorpe, described him at X as a “little legend”.

A 'warrior' in the line-up

Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy said on X: “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham's passing. He delivered remarkable services for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.”

Dean Headley, who played with Thorpe in the 1997 Ashes, called him on X “a warrior in our batting line-up and a player who is not talked about enough because of his elegance and style of play.”

Thorpe remained active after his retirement as a player and moved to New South Wales, where he worked with the young Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia's future batting stars.

He returned to England to work as a batting coach.

In 2022, he led the team to a thrilling draw in the Sydney Test after head coach Chris Silverwood contracted COVID-19, but stepped down from his role following the Ashes series defeat.

Thorpe was appointed Afghanistan coach in July but fell “seriously ill” shortly afterwards.