Sports
Former England cricket star Graham Thorpe dies aged 55 | UK News
Former England player and coach Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
Thorpe was regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation and played 100 Tests for England.
The left-handed counter-attacker was a regular in England's Test matches, scoring 16 centuries and playing 82 games for the ODI team, as well as playing for Surrey for 17 years.
He captained England three times and held various coaching roles for his country between 2010 and 2022.
“It is with great sadness that we have to share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away,” the ECB said.
“There seem to be no words to express the profound shock we feel at Graham's death. He was more than one of England's greatest ever batters, he was a much-loved member of the cricket family and revered by fans around the world.
“His skills were unquestionable and his achievements and qualities throughout his 13-year international career brought great joy to his team-mates and the supporters of England and Surrey CCC.
“Later, as a coach, he led the best English men to some incredible victories in all formats of the game.
“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our thoughts are with his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff and all his family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. Graham will always be remembered for his extraordinary contribution to the game.”
Debut century in the Ashes
Thorpe, who played for England between 1993 and 2005, scored a century on his debut against Australia at Trent Bridge and quickly became a key player in England's Test and limited overs teams in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.
His last Test match was against Bangladesh in June 2005. After missing out on the successful Ashes series that summer, he retired from international play.
With over 6,700 Test runs, he is England's 10th-highest scorer of all time.
'Legend and hero'
Michael Vaughan, who captained Thorpe towards the end of his Test career, wrote on X that he was “a great player and a brilliant team-mate” but that he had “gone far too young”.
England's current season opener Ben Duckett also wrote on X: “Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was lucky enough to work with him.”
Former England batsman David Gower said Thorpe was successful against all types of bowling, including runs against West Indies' pace attack and Australian spin great Shane Warne, and “showed how good he was in all conditions. He scored runs at home, he scored runs away.”
Gower noted that Thorpe occasionally doubted himself, such as when he left the 2001-2 tour of India early, but said most people looking back on his career will remember his “Ashes centuries, three of them, centuries against the West Indies, centuries pretty much everywhere”.
Former England player Shaun Udal, who played with Thorpe, described him at X as a “little legend”.
A 'warrior' in the line-up
Surrey chief executive Steve Elworthy said on X: “Everyone associated with the club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham's passing. He delivered remarkable services for club and country and was a hero to so many cricket fans.”
Dean Headley, who played with Thorpe in the 1997 Ashes, called him on X “a warrior in our batting line-up and a player who is not talked about enough because of his elegance and style of play.”
Thorpe remained active after his retirement as a player and moved to New South Wales, where he worked with the young Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia's future batting stars.
He returned to England to work as a batting coach.
In 2022, he led the team to a thrilling draw in the Sydney Test after head coach Chris Silverwood contracted COVID-19, but stepped down from his role following the Ashes series defeat.
Thorpe was appointed Afghanistan coach in July but fell “seriously ill” shortly afterwards.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/former-england-batting-star-graham-thorpe-has-died-aged-55-13191124
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former England cricket star Graham Thorpe dies aged 55 | UK News
- Minor earthquake recorded near Kyrgyz-Tajik border
- Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates Day 10: Sreeja Akula in action, India one win away from women's team table tennis quarter-finals
- Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in national polls for US presidential election
- UK weather: Rain and wind warning for parts of England in August | UK news
- A cooling tower in Laverton North has been identified as the source of the state's worst outbreak in more than 20 years.
- PM Modi wants decision on Article 370 to be taken with people's consent rather than through imposition | India News
- Founder of Islamic Defense Consultancy Turkiyes Dies at 79
- Color of Hockey: HPOC Movement Camp flourishes at Hurricanes training facility
- Patrick Luciani: Who will save us from autocrats?
- Brian Kemp hits back at Trump's repeated attacks on Georgia governor: 'Leave my family out of this'
- What was the legacy of the London 2012 Olympic Games?