Golden Slam complete: Djokovic secures Olympic gold after beating Alcaraz in men's final

Despite all his Grand Slam championships and other titles, despite his entire tenure as number one, Novak Djokovic desperately wanted an Olympic gold medal for Serbia. It was the last major achievement missing from his glittering resume.

He finally got one at age 37. No matter how long it took, Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in a gripping and evenly matched men's tennis final at the 2024 Games on Sunday.

“I put my heart, my soul, my body, my family, everything on the line to win Olympic gold,” Djokovic said. “Incredible fight. Incredible fight.”

His impressive career has included a men’s record 24 Grand Slam trophies and the most weeks spent at the top of the rankings by a man or woman. It has also included a medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics, but it was bronze, and he made it clear that it simply wasn’t enough.

Until he defeated Italian bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Friday, Djokovic was 0-3 in that round at the Games, losing each time to the eventual gold medallist: Rafael Nadal in Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray in London in 2012 and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.

WATCH | Djokovic overcome with emotion after finally completing his career Golden Slam: Novak Djokovic overcome with emotion after finally completing career Golden Slam Serbia's 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic wept after beating Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) to win Olympic gold and become only the fifth person to complete a career Grand Slam.

Before facing Musetti, Djokovic said: “I thought, 'OK, let's get through this.' That's why today, before the match, I wasn't as nervous as I normally would be, because I had won a medal.”

In Paris, wearing a gray sleeve over his right knee that had to undergo surgery two months ago for a torn meniscus, Djokovic faced Nadal in the second round and knocked out his old rival in three sets. Djokovic is now the oldest man to win singles gold in his sport since 1908 and prevented the 21-year-old Spaniard Alcaraz from becoming the youngest.

When the victory was in the bag, when the gold was in the bag, thanks to a final forehand winner, Djokovic turned to his team in the stands, where his wife and their two children were sitting, dropped his racket and knelt on the clay. As emotional as ever, he cried and covered his face, then stood up and picked up a red, white and blue Serbian flag.

After hugging Djokovic in the stands, he waved the flag.

“In the difficult moments he gave it an extra push,” silver medalist Alcaraz said through his own tears. “It hurts to lose like that.”

5th player in history to complete Golden Slam

The Golden Slam has previously only been won by Germany's Steffi Graf (1988), America's Andre Agassi (1999), Spain's Rafael Nadal (2010) and America's Serena Williams (2012).

The final, which lasted 2 hours and 50 minutes despite being decided in just two sets, was a repeat of the Wimbledon title clash three weeks ago, which Alcaraz won as a follow-up to his title at Roland Garros in June.

Alcaraz also defeated Djokovic in last year's final at the All England Club, but Djokovic won when they met in the semi-finals of Roland Garros in 2023, the annual clay-court tournament held at Roland Garros, the tennis venue used during these Olympic Games.

Sunday’s match was one of Djokovic’s best ever, and Alcaraz’s best right now. It could indeed be frustrating for Djokovic to find himself up against a younger, faster version of himself. Perhaps that’s why Djokovic often looked up, gestured and mumbled toward his guest box.

Yet he emerged as the winner.

“Honestly, when the last ball went through him, past him, that was the only moment I thought I could win the match,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic went to the players' box to celebrate with his family after winning the Olympic gold medal, an achievement that had eluded him several times before. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

It required long exchanges full of great ball-striking, deft drop shots – Alcaraz’s were usually more successful, sometimes so good that Djokovic refused to even pursue – and great sprinting, sliding, stretching defence on both sides. They served so well that neither was broken once: Djokovic saved eight break points, Alcaraz six.

Perhaps most remarkable was how cleanly both men played, despite the talent of the opponent and the pressure of the occasion.

The only shame, perhaps, for the fans and, of course, Alcaraz, was that the Olympics used a best-of-three-set format, rather than the best-of-five format of Grand Slam tournaments. Make no mistake, this encounter between top-seeded Djokovic and second-seeded Alcaraz was worthy of a major final.

The crowd in the stands became part of the show, repeatedly breaking into choruses of “No-le! No-le!” or “Car-los! Car-los!” that often overlapped, creating an operatic fugue. In the second set, when Alcaraz tried to come back, his fans began chanting, “Si, se puede!” (essentially, “Yes, you can!”) while shaking their red-and-yellow flags. Chair umpire Damien Dumusois occasionally reminded people to remain quiet during the action.

Yet between performances it became as quiet as in a theatre. So quiet that the performance was briefly postponed when the air was filled with anticipation with the cry of a young child.

Both men played for the crowd. When Alcaraz raced to reach a drop shot and deposit it over the net for a winner, he enjoyed the noisy reaction by pointing his right index finger to his ear. When Djokovic hit a cross-court forehand winner to seal a 10-stroke point and go 3-2 up in the second tiebreaker, he waved both arms above his head to encourage the crowd already standing and shouting.

The first set alone lasted over 1 1/2 hours, filled with epic shots and epic games. One set lasted 18 points over a dozen mesmerizing minutes, including five break chances for Alcaraz, before Djokovic managed to hold on to a 5-4 lead. In the tiebreaker, Djokovic was superior in crunch time, as he so often is, and took the last four points.

At 3-all, Alcaraz delivered a body serve, but Djokovic slid just enough to his left to hit a cross-court forehand return winner. After two errors from Alcaraz, Djokovic produced a volley winner and turned to his family with a fist raised.

One more set and one more tiebreak later, and Djokovic finally had the medal he wanted.

When the Serbian anthem was over, Djokovic took the gold and brought it to his lips for a kiss.

AIN duo win women's doubles title

The first medal for a Russian athlete at the 2024 Olympics, who did not officially represent her country but participated as a neutral participant due to the war in Ukraine, came in tennis on Sunday, when Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider won silver in the women's doubles.

Andreeva and Shnaider lost the final to Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 in a tiebreak.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete at the Paris Games as Individual Neutral Athletes, known by the French acronym AIN. These countries were banned from team sports at the Paris Games by the International Olympic Committee due to the attack on Ukraine that began in February 2022.

Individual athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports were allowed to compete as neutral participants if they qualified and were subsequently approved to participate in the Olympic Games.