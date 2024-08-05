Luciano Darderi and Marcos Giron among ATP stars swapping racket for hockey stick in Montreal | ATP Tour





Montreal Darderi and Giron are among the ATP stars who will trade their racket for a hockey stick in Montreal Canadians Galarneau and Pospisil also joined in the fun August 4, 2024 Andrew Eichenholz/ATP Tour Marcos Giron, Luciano Darderi, Nuno Borges, Miomir Kecmanovic, Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil enjoy ball hockey in Montreal on Saturday.

By ATP staff ATP Tour stars traded their rackets for sticks on Saturday ahead of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers during the annual ATP Masters 1000 Canada ball hockey game. Nuno Borges, Luciano Darderi, Alexis Galarneau, Marcos Giron, Miomir Kecmanovic and Vasek Pospisil played against a team of PWHL stars and a professional hockey player in a thrilling match. The hockey stars eventually won in a thrilling shootout. “It's awesome. It's very humbling. It's fun to play though,” Giron said. “We always play tennis, but I think we all grew up playing other sports and it's always fun to try something different. But the hockey stick doesn't really feel like an extension of the arm like a tennis racket does.”

Marcos Giron takes a shot on goal during Saturday's match.

Borges had never played hockey before, but he loved learning the sport. “The fact that we were struggling so much, at least I was, I wanted to keep playing to improve because I couldn't hit the ball. It was really hard,” Borges said. “You would think that we would have a little bit of an advantage just knowing how to use a racket as an extension, but the stick is totally different. It was fun to try a new sport with all the different equipment, the gloves. It's cool to experiment with things. I had a lot of fun.”

Alexis Galarneau enjoys participating in the game of hockey.

The tennis players laughed a lot throughout the match. Darderi, who is ranked 34th in the PIF ATP rankings, had never played either. Still, he was comfortable enough at the end of the match to make a highlight by passing the ball above the net to a teammate, who fired it past the keeper. With tennis rackets in hand again, the main tournament starts on Tuesday.

