LIVE UPDATES Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Day 10: Lakshya Sen's Bronze Medal Match at 6pm | Olympic Games News





India's Day 10 matches at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colour channels.

Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika Batra wins draw for India Manika Batra won the final of the team event for India against Diaconu of Romania, giving them a hard-fought 3-2 victory in the pre-quarterfinal match. They are now through to the quarterfinals. Final Score – Manika Batra won 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika Batra Leads in 3rd Match Manika Batra is leading 5-3 in the 3rd game. She needs to win one more game to beat Diaconu. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika Batra wins the 2nd game Manika Batra won the 2nd game 11-9 to make it 2-0 in the match. Only one more game needed for India to win the overall tie. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika Batra behind in 2nd match Manika is trailing in the 2nd game with a score of 7-5. Manika hopes for a victory for the country to advance to the quarterfinals. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika wins the first game Manika won the first match quite comfortably 11-5 in an all or nothing match for India. With the score at 2-2, India need to win this match to progress to the quarter finals. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika Leads in First Match Manika Batra leads 5-1 in the first game of the match. The world number 21 is determined to give India the victory. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Manika Batra enters RO16 final draw The responsibility of taking India through to the quarter-finals now rests on the shoulders of Manika Batra, who begins the fifth and final match of the team event before the quarter-finals against Romania's Adina Diaconu. Day 10 | 2024 Olympics LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath loses India's 4th match Archana Kamath also lost her singles tie against Szocs 3-1 after losing the 5th game 11-9. The tie will now be his last game with the overall score now at 2-2. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath draws in 4th match Archana Kamath has taken it from 3-0 to 8-8 at one point. She is doing her best to give India that final victory. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath Struggles in 4th Match Kamath has again conceded points early in the match with the score at 3-0 against her in the 4th game. India asks for a timeout to calm Kamath's nerves. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath loses 3rd match Archan Kamath lost the third match against Szocs 11-7 and is now 2-1 behind with two matches to go. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath Comes Close to Szocs in 3rd Match Archana Kamath is slowly but surely collecting points as the score now stands at 8-6 in Szocs' favor. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath Trailing in 3rd Match Archana Kamath is currently trailing 5-2 in the 3rd game. Szocs is determined not to relinquish her lead this time. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath wins 2nd game Archana Kamath wins the important 2nd game and makes it 1-1 in the match. She won the game 11-8 against Szocs. Day 10 | 2024 Olympic Games LIVE UPDATES: Table Tennis – Kamath Leads in 2nd Match Kamath took a healthy 9-4 lead in the second game as she looked to equalise the day.

First print: August 5, 2024 | 12:10 PM IS

