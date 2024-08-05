Sports
Graham Thorpe dead: England cricket legend who captained his country dies at 55 as emotional tributes pour in
By John Etheridge, Cricket Correspondent
GRAHAM THORPE, who has died aged 55, was England's best batsman between the end of David Gowers' career and the beginning of Kevin Pietersens'.
Many believe he was at least as good as Gower or Pietersen.
Thorpe was a powerful left-handed player who could attack or defend, had a carefree approach but also an iron-clad patience.
He was good against fast bowling and an absolute master at countering spin.
Thorpe was one of the first names in the England squad for more than a decade in the 1990s and 2000s.
Thorpe later became a respected coach in both England and Australia and is credited with being the first to see Joe Root's potential.
He had a great influence on Ben Stokes' batting, especially against spin.
His innings of 113 not out against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2001 was one of the finest he ever played for England.
It is rarely associated with the great performances of Stokes or Ian Botham, but make no mistake, it was an unprecedented heroic performance in extreme heat against a top class team.
Thorpe scored 32 not out in the second innings (from 74-6) as England won by four wickets.
He was so exhausted that he missed the team party that evening.
Thorpe was born in Farnham, Surrey, and the story goes that he became left-handed because the leg-side boundary in his back garden was shorter on that side.
He was good enough at football to play for the England age group teams, but opted for cricket.
He played for Surrey, England A and scored an Ashes century on his Test debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993.
In 1997 he made another magnificent century of 138 against the Aussies at Edgbaston.
He and Nasser Hussain put on 288 runs for the fourth wicket and England won by nine wickets.
It was an almost unique contest of English dominance in an age of ritualistic thrashing by the old enemy.
Thorpe's highest Test score was an astonishing 200 not out from just 231 balls against New Zealand at Christchurch in 2002.
It was bettered by Nathan Astle's brutal 222 from 168 balls in the same match, but England still won comfortably.
In another famous victory, Thorpe scored 64 not out as England defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Karachi in 2000.
At the end it was almost dark and there were no spotlights.
Thorpe's last Test innings against Bangladesh in 2005 was 66 not out, but England decided to drop him to make room for the recently qualified Pietersen.
That summer, Thorpe did not take part in the greatest Test series of all time against Australia.
He scored 16 centuries in exactly 100 Tests at an average of 44.66.
Thorpe went into coaching and worked in Australia for New South Wales, where he mentored young players David Warner and Steve Smith, among others.
He was England's top batting coach for many years and assistant coach during the 2021-22 Ashes tour.
Off the field, Thorpe's first marriage broke up in public and he missed some cricket as a result. He had two children.
Thorpe could be sentimental and would sometimes talk about his problems for hours.
He found love again and married Amanda, who became a regular guest when he toured with the English coaching team.
He was his own man and was fined $1,000 for refusing to attend an official function during the 1999 World Cup, but I liked him.
He was open, honest and had a self-deprecating sense of humor.
After England's defeat in the fifth Test match in Hobart, Thorpe lit a cigar while drinking inside with players from both teams.
The police were called and he filmed their arrival on his phone, commenting on it. Within hours the footage was made public.
Thorpe lost his job after England's 0-4 defeat in that series, but within weeks he was appointed head coach of Afghanistan.
However, he never accepted the position and in May 2022 the PCA issued a statement saying that Thorpe was seriously ill in hospital.
He was not seen in the cricket world after that, although some of his former teammates tried to keep in touch.
The cricket world will be deeply shocked and saddened by his passing.
