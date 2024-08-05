Sports
Tears from Djokovic, Alcaraz and Swiateks show that Olympic tennis means more
If emotion is the measure of whether Olympic tennis is as meaningful as the four majors, then there was enough evidence in Paris to prove there is a case. On Sunday, a tearful Novak Djokovic called his gold medal win over Carlos Alcaraz the greatest success of his career. He has 24 Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, the Spaniard wept in an interview with Alex Corretja So great was its utter devastation.
There is an opinion that Iga Swiatek hides under her cap, that she is an automaton who wins many tennis tournaments. When she lost to the eventual gold medalist Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games, it was all too much for the No. 1 who achieved 25 consecutive victories in her own backyard at Roland Garros.
Tears flowed in a post-match interview with Polish TV. Swiatek couldn’t take in what had just happened. She couldn’t speak. This was the stark reality of how brutal professional tennis can be. The sport didn’t return to the Olympics until 1988 after a six-decade absence, but it has since generated some of the most compelling stories and emotions on court.
Steffi Graf might have some sympathy for what Swiatek went through when fate called her. The 22-time singles Slam champion was defeated by the precocious 16-year-old Jennifer Capriati in the women's singles final at the 1992 Barcelona Games. It was so emotional, I got goosebumps. This is unbelievable. I mean, I can't believe it. The last two weeks I've seen all the other athletes up there on the podium and I thought, Wow, that would be so cool said the teenage champion, summing up the spirit of tennis at the Olympics.
Andy Murray has won three Grand Slams, the most cherished of which are his two Wimbledon titles. But perhaps this and the very first title, the 2012 US Open, were only possible because of what happened at the London Olympics, just a month before his breakthrough at Flushing Meadows. His straight sets victory over Roger Federer on Centre Court to a partisan, strictly unconventional SW19 crowd, he shed the magic light on what followed.
Four years later, there was an incredible coming together of two of the sport’s ultimate warriors, Murray and Juan Martin Del Potro, in the Olympic final in Rio. The match wasn’t the most epic in terms of quality, with a series of service breaks. What was special was how badly they both wanted it. “I’m living a dream again,” Del Potro said after Murray had defeated him in four sets. The Argentine had shown immense courage in returning from numerous wrist surgeries to make the most emotional return.
It wasn’t just about the individual. It was about the spectacle and the fact that it mattered. Feel the quality of the champions. Djokovic, Nadal, Murray (twice) and Alexander Zverev have won the men’s singles in the last five editions.
Zverev had just missed out on a chance to win his first slam in New York in 2020 after trailing two sets against Dominic Thiem. The gold in Tokyo was more than just a redeeming factor. “I think you play not only for yourself, but for everyone involved, everyone in Germany who supports me at home, all the athletes here. So for me, the feelings I have, and the feelings I will probably have in the next few days, are like nothing else,” the German said.
When Martina Navratilova and others criticized players who didn’t want to play at Wimbledon 2022 because of the lack of ranking points, she hit on a theme. It wasn’t an exhibition, it was a real chance to win a global event. Trophies matter, even without the points and dollars.
Monica Puig had no expectations when she became one of the most left-wing winners in 2016, Defeating Angelique Kerber. When people ask if you can win a Grand Slam or an Olympic medal, I would always choose the Olympic medal. What it meant to my country and what it means to me. There are four Grand Slams a year and one Olympic Games every four years. You have something that is very rare, the Puerto Rican told the WTA website.
Some may be wary of Djokovic's desire to win gold after earlier comments that he had completed the entire set of awards. The truth is that the olympic spirit is alive and kicking. Tennis rocks at the Summer Games.
