CMU Football aims to take another step forward in 2024





GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) – The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Football team took a step forward in 2023, finishing with a winning record in the program’s second year under head coach Miles Kochevar. In 2024, the program is looking to take another step forward in its bid for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title. The Mavericks were picked fourth in the RMAC Preseason Poll, voted on by conference head coaches. The three teams ranked above CMU are the three in-state rivals that the Mavericks defeated convincingly last season. Those three are Colorado Mines, Western Colorado and CSU Pueblo. Yeah, you know, those three teams that beat us convincingly last year, you know, that's something we have to learn from. We have to accept those mistakes and make sure we play better football and be ready for the opportunities that come, coach Kochevar said during the RMAC Football Media Days. The 2024 Mavericks Football Team opens the season visiting Texas A&M Kingsville. Last year, the two opened the season at Stocker Stadium, losing to the Mavericks 30-10. But last year’s team took some steps forward after its game against Texas A&M Kingsville. After going 4-6 in 2022, the 2023 team finished with a winning record of 6-5, including a win over Division I University of San Diego. You know, after last season, we felt like we left a lot out on the field. But by having some momentum at the end of the year and stringing together a decent little stretch, we get the confidence that we need as we continue to learn how to win, Coach Kochevar said. A big strength on paper for CMU heading into the season is returning defensive production. All five of the Mavericks leaders in total tackles return, and the secondary looks to build on a 2023 season that saw the team finish second in the RMAC in interceptions. The emphasis in practice starts with the preparation of our coaches. That’s a big highlight. A big focus is turning the ball over. So it starts with the preparation, Coach Trent Matthews’ ball drills. That’s a big focus because we don’t want it to just be on offense. So turnovers every day are a big, big, big focus, said Senior Defensive Back JaCari Williams. The 2024 Mavericks Football team will host the Central Washington University Wildcats for their season opener on September 14. The Mavericks are 0-2 against the Wildcats. Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kjct8.com/2024/08/05/cmu-football-looks-take-another-step-forward-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos