Beatbox tennis “referee” steals the show at the Paris Olympics

Those who bought a ticket for Sunday Olympic tennis at Roland Garros were surprised by a surprising performance by the referee. As spectators filled the stadium on Sunday to watch the gold medal match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the referee put on a show to get them excited for the event. Video captured by NBC Sports shows the unassuming figure starting to beatbox from his position in the chair. More importantly, as the referee beatboxed to the song “Around the World” by French group Daft Punk, two linesmen joined in the fun by dancing to the beat. He then made a quick transition into “Alors en Danse” by Belgian singer Stromae, to which another linesman started dancing. People on social media were loving the referee's confidence. One person said: “That man said to himself: today is the day I take my shot.” RELATED: All the Celebrities Spotted at the Paris 2024 Olympics So Far Eclipse the Beatboxer The referee was identified online as Eklips, a rapper and beatboxer from Paris. Eklips has been beatboxing the past few days, with one clip under his belt Instagram and the audience burst into applause as his performance came to an end. But it seems that Eklips was only keeping the chair warm for the official referee, Damien Dumusois, who is definitely not a beatboxer. The French chair umpire has made headlines before, however, by rescuing a pigeon at the French Open. During a match between Daniil Medvedev and Tomas Machac, the bird flew onto the clay court but struggled to take off, prompting Dumusois to grab the bird with a towel and take it away, per CNN. Novak Djokovic wins gold After Eklips' performance, Djokovic and Alcaraz had their final confrontation on the red clay of the Court Philippe-Chatrier. The match was an intense affair that could have gone either way, but in the end Djokovic was the winner. Djokovic was incredibly emotional when he won, kneeling on the clay and crossing himself as the crowd cheered around him. He is officially a Golden Slam title holder, having won all four major championships in addition to the Olympic gold medal. Only four other tennis players have achieved this feat: Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi, according to the BBC. And at 37, he is the oldest gold medalist at the Olympic tennis event since 1988. ITF shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

