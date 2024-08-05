Billy King wants to help build the American hockey field. He's actually starting from the ground up.

COLOMBES, France The usually nonstop meetings and Zoom calls for the executive search firm he works for promised to slow down a bit. So Billy King brought his family along as a sign of his commitment to expanding the reach and cultural power of the sport his daughter loves.
Natane King has one more year at The Hill School in Pottstown before she heads to Syracuse University to study mechanical engineering and play hockey. Her rise to prominence as one of the nation’s top goaltending prospects has inspired her father to use some of his influence to make hockey more than a sideshow in America’s mainstream sports landscape.
King hasn’t been an NBA general manager since his stint with the Nets in 2016, and it’s been 17 years since he was president and GM of the Sixers. But he’s been on the board of directors of USA Field Hockeys for a year and a half now, and his current job as managing director of Turnkey ZRG in Haddonfield keeps him in touch with some of the most powerful people in professional sports.
“He's the most experienced sports executive on the board,” USA Hockey CEO Simon Hoskins said. “When he speaks in our boardroom, he brings a lot of knowledge and he's also a mentor. He's got great connections in the sports world with advisors.
Such relationships with philanthropists and sponsors, with deep pockets and an interest in spending what they can, may be the best hope for building the U.S. hockey program into something it has never been. In the 24 hockey tournaments in Olympic history, the United States has won just one medal, a bronze in 1984. In those Games, the U.S. went 1-3-1 in pool play, beating winless South Africa 1-0 on Saturday at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium with King, his wife Melanie and their three children in attendance.
He was a novice at field hockey until Natane started playing while she was a student at Episcopal Academy. “I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. Now he wants to help grow the sport nationwide, a challenge given that USA Field Hockey no government funding and the top talent in the sport is so concentrated in one geographic area. Of the 16 players on the Olympic roster, 13 are from the East Coast, including nine from Pennsylvania.
It's tough because that's where so many players come from, King said. Texas is starting to grow. Chicago has some club teams. There are some on the West Coast. It's just asking for exposure. Adding Stanford to the ACC will help because the ACC is one of the stronger conferences.
The difference between the U.S. and most opponents was obvious even to the untrained eye. Australia had dominated the Americans 3-0 on Wednesday, their players stronger on the ball, controlling it for much of the game and fanning out to execute set formations and plays that required timing and anticipation that coach Dave Passmore’s young team couldn’t match. (The average age of a player on the U.S. team is 24.) Against South Africa, the U.S.’s conservative, defensive-oriented style was a lot tougher against a lesser South African team, but Saturday was the only time that approach worked in the group stage.
Look here, Natane said as a member of Team USA tried to chase a long outlet pass on the South African side. There's only one person in front now.
The kid sounded pretty smart about the sport. Maybe in a few years, with some help from her dad, she'll be able to do something about it.
