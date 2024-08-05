Fans go crazy over 2024 Olympic table tennis star's outrageous trick as commentator calls him a magician live on radio





A SWEDISH table tennis player was labelled a 'magician' after performing a remarkable trick shot during her gold medal match. The 22-year-old Truls Moregardh from Sweden lost 4-1 to the Chinese Fan Zhendong on Sunday. The Scandinavian athlete had to settle for silver. 7 Truls Moregardh produced a great trick shot against Fan Zhendong Source: Eurosport 7 The Swede hit the ball up from close to the ground and onto Fan's side of the table Source: Eurosport 7 It then bounced before spinning off the Chinese athlete 7 The ball eventually went off the table at Moregardh's end, but it was still the Swede's point Source: Eurosport 7 Moregardh smiled after pulling off the utterly unbelievable shot Source: Eurosport But his problems with the 27-year-old Fan didn't stop Moregardh from having some fun towards the end of the match. And at one point, both the crowd and the home crowd were captivated when he decided to unleash a stunning shot with just two points from defeat. Trailing 9-2 in the fifth set, he dropped the ball low to the ground before catching it with a spin-laden shot. Incredibly, the ball bounced off Pan's side of the table and then flew away from the Chinese athlete before he could even get near it. The ball landed on the ground at Moregardh's end, so great was the rotation the ball made. Then he gave a mischievous laugh to show how much fun he was having, despite the looming defeat. People on social media cheered his breathtaking talent after a Chinese commentator called him 'the magician'. One said: “Legendary move.” CASINO SPECIAL – BEST CASINO WELCOME OFFERS 7 Moregardh won the silver medal after losing 4-1 to Fan Source: EPA Another added: “Why we love the Olympics!” A third replied: “Wow. This is incredible.” Team USA swimmer Caleb Dressel wins gold on unexpected technical error, continues incredible Olympic streak While a fourth replied: “So fun! And so good! The finale was really great too!” And a fifth said: “Awesome.” Sweden now has seven medals at the Paris Games: two gold, three silver and two bronze. 7

