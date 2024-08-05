Graham Thorpe Obituary | Cricket

With a cricket bat in hand, few have surpassed the blend of skill and tenacity that Graham Thorpe displayed whenever he was called to the crease. They were the twin pillars of all his finest innings, including an unbeaten 64 he made to secure a dark-night victory against Pakistan in Karachi in 2000, one of England's greatest overseas victories.

Thorpe often saved his best for a crisis, and this was one. Pakistan had never lost a Test match in that city, so tried everything to frustrate their opponents, including cynically wasting time on the final afternoon. But the left-handed Thorpe kept his cool amid the bickering and delays, and with a sure but deft touch he brought England home long after the city crows had returned to their nests.

Thorpe, who died suddenly at the age of 55, joked at the time about the challenge, not least the fact that he could see a small red ball in near darkness, when floodlights were not yet common. It was like playing for Wrecclesham in the Flora Doris Trophy, he said afterwards, referring to an evening competition in Surrey he had played in as a teenager where car headlights sometimes illuminated the final overs.

Only 17 male cricketers have won 100 Test caps for England to date, and Thorpe, who made his 100th and final appearance against Bangladesh in 2005, was probably the least known of them, which he probably liked. But perhaps it shouldn't have been, as he was arguably England's best batsman between David Gower and Kevin Pietersen, despite being very different in style and approach.

Determined rather than flashy, Thorpe valued reliability over artistry, which made him a popular teammate. Like another great left-hander, Australian Allan Border, he had a stout defense with a few reliable strokes that he kept up. Not for him was the thrill of the high-tariff switch hit or scoop.

He could be fiery, emotional, with a tendency to brood over issues that others would let slide, and he had several run-ins with journalists. On one occasion he refused to hold a press conference until a writer with whom he disagreed had left the room. But with bat in hand, his focus was absolute and nothing could distract him.

Michael Vaughan was England's captain for Thorpe's final Test. With the Ashes due to be contested a few weeks later, Vaughan wanted players unscarred by previous encounters with Australia, who had held the Ashes for 16 years by then. So in came Pietersen and out went Thorpe, despite averaging 101 in his last three Tests. Vaughan backed bravado to trump experience, which it did as England won the series 2-1.

Graham Thorpe became a coach after retiring as a player. Photo: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

To reach 100 Test caps, beyond the 82 Thorpe won for the England one-day team, requires a level of consistency that separates the driven from the merely talented. Always the thinker, Thorpe quickly learned that if he was to thrive at international level, he had to be good against express pace and quality spin, two types of bowling not often seen in county cricket. He set his mind and practice regimes accordingly, even going so far as to deliberately rough up the pitches in the nets to make them spin, a habit that did not endear him to the groundsmen.

His total of 6,744 Test runs at an average of 44.66 with 16 hundreds suggests his plan has been successful. But that was just the culmination of a fine career that also saw him play county cricket for Surrey for 17 years, winning nine trophies, including three county championship titles.

It was against high-calibre spin, on a pitch that turned from the start, that Thorpe made perhaps his finest Test contribution in 2001. He scored 113 and 32 against a strong Sri Lanka team featuring Muttiah Muralitharan, the world record holder for Test wickets. In the heat and humidity of Colombos he was not dismissed in either innings as England scraped home by four wickets. To underline his brilliance, the next highest score of the 17 other England batters to reach the crease was 26. In terms of sheer skill, that innings compares favourably with Graham Gooch's unbeaten 154 against the West Indies on a tricky pitch at Headingley in 1991.

Graham was born in Farnham, Surrey, to Toni and her husband, Geoff. He attended Weydon School in Farnham, where he gained six O-levels before studying for a PE diploma at Farnham College.

He played for Wrecclesham cricket club and then, with his father and brothers, Ian and Alan, for Farnham, where his mother scored a goal. He also played football for Farnham Town boys, alongside his future Surrey team-mate Martin Bicknell. A talented midfielder, he impressed enough to be selected for the England Schools Under-15 team, the only player in the squad who had not already signed for an elite club such as Chelsea or Arsenal. As Bicknell put it: Growing up, Thorpey was simply the best cricketer and footballer in any age-group team.

He joined Surrey in 1988 as an 18-year-old and made his First-Class debut against Leicestershire that same year, batting at eight and bowling second change (right-arm medium). His first wicket was Gower, a fellow left-hander whom he greatly admired. Thorpe might have developed into a genuine all-rounder, but persistent back problems meant that his bowling went from useful to incidental.

His organised, uncomplicated batting soon attracted the attention of Keith Fletcher, Essex's former captain turned England A-team coach, who insisted that Thorpe be included in that team's 1990 tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. Fletcher, an astute judge of a player, saw his instincts vindicated when Thorpe made his Test debut against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993 three years later.

England fielded three other debutants that day, Mark Lathwell, Mark Ilott and Martin McCague, who won 10 caps between them. Thorpe did so 10 times more, scoring a hundred and winning the man-of-the-match award on his first appearance.

Despite that bright start against Australia, he never played in an Ashes-winning team, unlike the players immediately after him. Over the course of his 100 caps, England won 38 Tests and lost 29, drawing the rest. He played under five England Test captains, including his friend Nasser Hussain.

After retiring from cricket in late 2005, he turned to coaching, first with New South Wales in Australia and then with Surrey 2nd XI. He then became the national lead batting coach for the England and Wales Cricket Board, based in Loughborough, where his experience of top-level cricket, vast batting knowledge and communication skills made him a popular mentor. He was appointed MBE for services to cricket in 2006. He later became England's batting coach, a role from which he was sacked in early 2022 after repeated batting failures saw England lose the Ashes 4–0.

Not everyone found him a laid-back coach, as the young Ben Stokes discovered before he played for England. Thorpe wanted to find a way to curb his pupils’ wayward excesses during training without breaking his spirit. His ploy was to make Stokes sell his wicket dearly, which he achieved by making the player leave the net every time he was out. Stokes would then have to remove and then put on all his batting gear before he was allowed to resume. The penny soon dropped when Stokes spent most of his 20-minute slot tightening and loosening his pads.

In 1995, Thorpe married Nicola McDowell, with whom he had a son, Henry, and a daughter, Amelia. The marriage ended in divorce. With his second wife, Amanda (née Duncan), he had a daughter, Emma, ​​and a stepdaughter, Kitty. Amanda and his children survive him, as do his father.