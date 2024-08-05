Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Hockey Semi-Final Full Schedule, Live Timing Streaming | Olympic Games News





Indian Men's Hockey Semi-Final Schedule

The men's hockey semi-finalists at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were determined after the thrilling quarter-finals on Sunday. The men's hockey semi-finals will be played on Tuesday (6 August). Teams in the semi-finals of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 1. India 2. Germany 3. Netherlands 4. Spain

Semi-final format at the 2024 Paris Olympics The winners of the two semi-finals qualify for the gold medal match. The two losing teams in the semi-finals play a bronze medal match. If the teams are not separated into the four quarters, the winner of the semi-final is determined by penalty kicks. Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Hockey Semi-Final Schedule Paris Olympics Men's Hockey Semi-Final Matches Date Time Netherlands vs Spain (1st semi-final) August 6 1:30 PM IST India vs Germany (2nd semi-final) August 6 10:30 PM IST Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Men's Hockey Semi-Finals Full Schedule, Live Streaming Timing When will the men's hockey semi-finals take place? The men's hockey team semi-finals will take place on August 6, 2024. What time are the men's hockey semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games? The first semi-final, between Spain and Netherlands, will take place at 17:30 IST and the second semi-final, between India and Germany, will take place at 22:30 IST. Which TV channels will broadcast the men's hockey semi-finals live? The live broadcast of the men's hockey semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be available on Sports 18 1 HD/SD with English commentary and on Sports 18 3 with Hindi commentary. How can I live stream the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games hockey tournament? Jio Cinema will stream the semi-finals live in multiple languages.

First print: August 5, 2024 | 4:03 PM IS

