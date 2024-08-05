Mizzou Football: Fall Camps in Full Swing

Welcome to the morning rush hour

Today we are talking about the roasting.

We're about a week into Mizzous Fall Camp now and are starting to get a clearer picture of where the team is (so far).

But that's not why you're reading this. this at this time. I thought, as a sort of public service announcement, I would give you an overview of how things are going to develop over the next few weeks.

… Gates has impressed me. Like Drinkwitz, he has recruited better than anyone in recent Mizzou history. And now that I've seen him go through a practice plan and implement a strategy from the first minute to the final whistle, 90 minutes of structure that proved he knew how to do the hard stuff.

I mean, we know Gates can coach. It's about not messing up the roster this time!

A lot of sloppy football. That’s typical when you’re working your way through fall camp. You’re never as far along as you want to be. But I think the players have had a really good attitude. I think they’ve tried to be very coachable. I think they’ve been very attentive to the details that the coaches have asked them to do. They’ve responded every time we’ve challenged them. So I’m pleased in that regard…

There is still a lot more that needs to be processed (although QC has taken care of some of the processing on RM+!)

I expect to see San Jose State transfer and First Team All-MPSF honoree Lauren Macpherson in the bars lineup in 2025, because when Laurens is on, she’s on, posting two 9.90s and a career-high 9.925 to go along with four 9.80s and higher last season. Consistency will be key, though, as she’s recorded a handful of falls and a 9.50, and that’ll need to clean up.

And if you think that's all, you've clearly never read anything Karen has ever written! You know more about Mizzou's uneven beam plans than anyone… unless you know Karen.

