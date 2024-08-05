Sports
Mizzou Football: Fall Camps in Full Swing
Welcome to the morning rush hour
Today we are talking about the roasting.
We're about a week into Mizzous Fall Camp now and are starting to get a clearer picture of where the team is (so far).
But that's not why you're reading this. this at this time. I thought, as a sort of public service announcement, I would give you an overview of how things are going to develop over the next few weeks.
With our amazing Beat Boyz on the ground, we would be present at just about every possible media availability on the calendar. Daily practices, player interviews, press conferences… we were there for it all. And we will be reporting on everything here on the main site…
BUT. If you want a little extra, especially all from the soundbites we collect, all the observations and analysis from Quentin and Adeen, etc. you want to register for Rock M+And hey, not only do you get that attention, you also get a nice discount on our very first preview magazine!
I promise you will get everything you could possibly want out of this magazine.
… Gates has impressed me. Like Drinkwitz, he has recruited better than anyone in recent Mizzou history. And now that I've seen him go through a practice plan and implement a strategy from the first minute to the final whistle, 90 minutes of structure that proved he knew how to do the hard stuff.
I mean, we know Gates can coach. It's about not messing up the roster this time!
A lot of sloppy football. That’s typical when you’re working your way through fall camp. You’re never as far along as you want to be. But I think the players have had a really good attitude. I think they’ve tried to be very coachable. I think they’ve been very attentive to the details that the coaches have asked them to do. They’ve responded every time we’ve challenged them. So I’m pleased in that regard…
There is still a lot more that needs to be processed (although QC has taken care of some of the processing on RM+!)
I expect to see San Jose State transfer and First Team All-MPSF honoree Lauren Macpherson in the bars lineup in 2025, because when Laurens is on, she’s on, posting two 9.90s and a career-high 9.925 to go along with four 9.80s and higher last season. Consistency will be key, though, as she’s recorded a handful of falls and a 9.50, and that’ll need to clean up.
And if you think that's all, you've clearly never read anything Karen has ever written! You know more about Mizzou's uneven beam plans than anyone… unless you know Karen.
- About at Rock M+we talked about soccer camp in the fall, Phil Pressey on podcasts, and all sorts of Olympic sports (no, not the ones that take place in Paris, but we can talk about those too if you want!)
Rock M Radio: Dive Cuts was about practicing?!?!
Subscribe to Rock M Radio on Apple Podcasts. Or stream episodes via Megaphone or Spotify. Have a question for us? Leave a 5-star review with your question and that show might answer it in a future episode!
If you like Rock M Radio, please leave a review and make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform. Follow @RockMRadio on Twitter and if you're already doing that, check out our Youtube Channel and click the subscribe button!
- (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, although RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rockmnation.com/2024/8/5/24213479/mizzou-football-fall-camp-is-in-full-swing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Government agencies should help create healthier, greener food systems, researchers say
- Jokowi signs PP, arranges provision of contraceptives to students and teenagers
- Mizzou Football: Fall Camps in Full Swing
- The woman who helped Donald Trump rise from the ashes in 2020
- Political instability persists as former Pakistani PM Khan marks prison anniversary
- Abrogation of Article 370 is a turning point in the nation's history, says PM Modi
- Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe dies aged 55; New South Wales; Australia; Victoria
- Weekend of violent UK protests leads to emergency Downing Street meeting | BBC News
- Mark Cuban Disputes Donald Trump's Claims About Imane Khelif
- Critics unfazed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo's emotional apology; supporters hail his statesmanship
- Weibo blocks over 300 accounts over table tennis fan wars after China wins gold, silver at Paris Olympics TechNode
- Starmer chairs emergency meeting on far-right riots DW 08/04/2024