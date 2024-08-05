Russians win first medal in Paris in women's doubles tennis





Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider at the Roland Garros Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, August 4, 2024. MANU FERNANDEZ/AP Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider became the first Russians to win a medal at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4, when they took silver in the women's doubles. Playing as neutrals, they were defeated in the final in three sets by Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. “I don't care,” Andreeva said when asked about participating as a neutral player. “I just go out on the court to play and I fight. That's what we did together this week.” Andreeva, 17, and 20-year-old Shnaider, playing their first event as a team, were defeated 2-6, 6-1, 10-7 by the experienced Italians in the final on Sunday. They had knocked out reigning Olympic champions and second seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the quarterfinals. Athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus were banned from world sport after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the IOC has allowed their gradual return under a neutral flag, provided the athletes concerned meet strict conditions. Only 15 Russians and 17 Belarusians will compete in Paris. 'I don't answer questions about politics' Shnaider completely refused to discuss the ban on the Russian flag and anthem. “We are here to fight as a couple and we are very proud of it. I will not answer questions about politics. I am here to talk about tennis,” she said at the press conference. read more Belarusian trampoline jumper becomes first neutral athlete to win gold at Paris Olympics To be invited, “neutral individual athletes” who achieved good enough results to qualify had to undergo a double check. The international sports federations and the IOC checked that the competitors did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have ties to their country's armies. They were not allowed to participate in the opening ceremony or compete under their national flag. If they made it to the podium, their achievements were not recognized in the medal table. Andreeva and Shnaider are both top 25 singles players. At this year's French Open, the 17-year-old became the youngest player to reach the semifinals since 1997. Shnaider arrived in Paris after winning a third singles title in Budapest. Le Monde with AFP Reuse this content

