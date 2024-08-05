Olympics: Manika leads India to table tennis quarterfinals





IMAGE: India's Manika Batra in action during her round of 16 match against Romania's Bernadette Szocs. Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters Star player Manika Batra took charge as India defeated top-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling draw. India also memorably reached the quarter-finals of the women's table tennis team competition at the Paris Olympics on Monday. India led 2-0 and saw Romania fight back to level the score (2-2), but in the deciding match it was Manika who scored for her team. IMAGE: India's Sreeja Akula and Archana Girish Kamath in action during their round of 16 team match against Romania's Adina Diaconu and Romania's Elizabeta Samara. Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath started the match with an 11-9 12-10 11-7 victory over Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in a doubles match. Manika made short work of the higher-seeded Bernadette Szocs in an 11-5 11-7 11-7 victory, while India took a comfortable 2-0 lead in the tie against their fourth-seeded opponents. India are seeded 11th in the competition. However, things did not go in India's favour in the second singles match as Sreeja lost 2-3 (11-8 4-11 11-7 6-11 8-11) to European champion Samara after winning the first match. Sreeja's defeat paved the way for a face-off between Archana and Bernadette and the latter won the first game 11-5 but the Indian won the second 11-8 to restore the tie. Bernadette however won the next two games 11-7 11-9 to decide the match and send the equaliser. Manika then defeated Adina 3-0 (11-5 11-9 11-9) to decide the equaliser in India's favour. India will face either the United States or Germany in the quarterfinals. Japan, Poland, France and Thailand are also on the same side of the scale. Last week, both Manika and Sreeja made table tennis history by becoming the first Indian players to reach the round of 16 in the individual event at the Olympics. However, the two could not get beyond that stage, losing to higher-ranked opponents.

