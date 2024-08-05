Paris Olympics: Down 1 man, India writes thrilling comeback for hockey semi-final | Hockey News

Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Paris has a mythical place in the Olympic universe. About 10 km from Notre Dame, it is the location of one of the biggest sporting events, the 100 and 400m races of the 1924 Paris Olympics, immortalized in the film Chariots of Fire.

A hundred years later, the only venue from that era still in use for the 2024 Olympics may become the venue for another sporting event featuring the Indian hockey team.

India secured their second consecutive Olympic semi-final in memorable fashion on Sunday, beating Great Britain on penalties despite playing the match with a man down.

The drama was sparked by a controversial farewell, a rarity in hockey: a flood without a monsoon in Mumbai, which created a sense of injustice among the Indians who fought for 43 minutes despite being behind.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh (centre) celebrates a goal with others during the quarter-final match of the men's hockey match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France. (PTI)

It was a tremendous show of courage combined with tactical acumen and a defensive masterclass not often associated with Indian hockey. And at the end of two hours of drama, India enjoyed one of their most famous victories, winning 4-2 after the scores had been level at 1-1 in regulation time.

Because of the way we fought, this is the biggest win I have had since I started playing for India, said former captain Manpreet Singh, who was playing in his fourth Olympics. This is the toughest 60 minutes I have spent on a hockey pitch, especially considering what is at stake, said coach Craig Fulton. It is a statement win.

The performance marked India's eighth day of competition at the Olympics, with two bronze medals for shooter Manu Bhaker, one in a team event with Sarabjot Singh, and the other so far by Swapnil Kusale.

It also came on a day when badminton star Lakshya Sen lost 20-22, 14-21 to reigning Olympic champion Victor Axelsen in the singles semi-finals and Tokyo boxing bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was knocked out in the last eight.

The hockey quarter-final against Great Britain was a battle of equals for 17 minutes. But in the second minute of the second quarter, defender Amit Rohidas pulled off what could be called the equivalent of Zinedine Zidane's headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final.

India's Amit Rohidas in action with Britain's William Calnan and Britain's Zach Wallace. (Reuters)

In a possession duel with Will Calnan, Rohidas lifted his stick, which hit the British forward on the head. The referee stopped the game and, after consulting the video referee, ruled that Rohidas had acted deliberately, and he was given a straight red card. In the last 11 years, there have only been four cases of a player being sent off in a major tournament, and never in the Olympics.

The Indian players protested, their coach argued with the match officials and the Indian spectators booed in unison. It is almost unheard of in international hockey for a team to play three-quarters of a game with one man down and come out on top. But this Indian team rose to the challenge.

Before coming to Paris, they had spent three days in the Swiss Alps performing stunts that the team’s mental coach, Paddy Upton, found really scary and whose consequences were far worse than losing a hockey game. It was meant to create a sense of unity among the players and to get them to perform when they were pushed out of their comfort zone. In short, it was meant to prepare them for moments like this.

With an us-against-the-world attitude, they turned the setback of losing a player into motivation and went into attack mode, combining anger with artistry to overwhelm the British defence. Within five minutes of the red card, captain Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead with his trademark drag-flick. When Britain scored, two minutes before half-time, it looked like the floodgates would open.

Manpreet Singh (7) of India battles for the ball with Jack Waller (3) of Great Britain during the quarter-final of the men's hockey match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France. (PTI)

But what followed after India emerged from the dressing room for the second half was a masterful defensive display that even convinced the neutral spectators in the stands.

The Indian players fought for every loose ball, stooping so low to stop the British passes that they had bruises on their knuckles, and they did well not to succumb to the constant pressure of the opponents who attacked from all sides.

There were two minutes when India were down to nine men at the start of the fourth quarter. But despite being down two men, India did not lose their shape and thwarted every British attack. There were 24, an average of one every two and a half minutes.

When the whistle blew at the 60th minute, India’s players celebrated the 1-1 draw as if they had won the game. Hardik Singh punched the air and Vivek Sagar Prasad bowed and kissed the surface. Fulton smiled — for the first time this morning — and goalie Sreejesh walked with a bravura, knowing the game was now on his turf, penalty shootouts.

The veteran goalkeeper had been involved in 22 shootouts, with India winning on 12 of those occasions. On Sunday, he denied two rival players to put India in the driving seat for the first time in the match. After Olympic debutant Raj Kumar Pal beat the British goalkeeper to score the goal that sealed the outcome, there was a flood of emotion.

India's Manpreet Singh and his teammates in action during a penalty corner. (Reuters)

The British players collapsed onto the blue pitch in tears, looks of disbelief on their faces.

Around them, one or two Indian players did a Sourav Ganguly – taking off their T-shirts and waving them in the air – while a few others hugged and high-fived each other. The crowd – mainly from the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and India – rose to their feet to give the players a standing ovation as they left the field.

Today we played for everyone who believes I love hockey India I love you (hockey belongs to India itself), said vice-captain Hardik Singh.

Hardik was mobbed for selfies and autographs. So were the others. Amid the commotion, coach Fulton heard his daughter’s voice from behind a curtain separating the spectator area from the court. He rushed to the fence, saw her tiny feet on the other side, bent down and touched them. Fulton could see only her shadow on the curtain and she could hear only his voice, a moment of solitude amidst the chaos.

Cheerful scenes that seem to come straight from a movie script.