Olympic table tennis player hits perfect ping pong ball that cannot be returned





The Olympics are the best possible introduction to the many incredible sports that viewers don’t usually get the chance to see. From sport climbing to kayak cross to break dancing to handball, the Olympics give fans the chance to discover new sports and marvel at the athletes who have perfected them. There’s also something beautiful about watching Olympic athletes master things that even non-athletes have competed in regularly over the years. Table tennis is a perfect example of the latter. Most people have played table tennis or ping pong. My parents had a table in the basement when I was growing up. I like to think I'm pretty good at table tennis… until I see Olympians hitting shots that even regular humans can't. China's Fan Zhendong and Sweden's Truls Mregrdh played for gold in table tennis singles last weekend. Zhendong won the match and took home the gold, and you can watch the full highlights here. Even in defeat, Mregrdh hit one of the most incredible ping-pong balls you'll ever see. How on earth do you hit back? That? You can see the moment on the 5:31 in this video. That's the ping-pong dream: to put so much spin on the ball that it actually bounces back over the net. You need Victor Wembanyama's wingspan to return that shot, and Zhendong didn't stand a chance. There is no shame in a silver medal for Mregrdh. He put on a show for fans, including this point that feels like the world's most perfect table tennis shot. Publisher's Note: This post has been updated with a new video link as the original has been removed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbnation.com/2024/8/5/24213638/olympics-table-tennis-player-perfect-shot-ping-pong-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos