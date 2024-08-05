Bangladesh protests hit cricket: How a major tournament could be affected







There is uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh’s ability to host the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup from October 3-20 due to ongoing unrest and the subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in an air force jet. With the tournament less than two months away, speculation has been mounting about shifting the event to an alternative venue if the unrest in Bangladesh continues. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not commented on the matter but has said it is closely monitoring developments in Bangladesh before deciding its next steps. “The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), their security services and our own independent security advisors. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants,” the ICC spokesperson told IANS. At last month’s ICC Annual Conference in Colombo, the issue of unrest in Bangladesh over a government quota system for jobs was raised by some member states. But the issue was not on the agenda of the four-day conference and was therefore not formally discussed. Ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days during the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup at two venues – the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. There will be 10 warm-up matches from September 27 to October 1, all taking place at BKSP in Dhaka. In May, the ICC announced the Women's T20 World Cup schedule in Dhaka, where Hasina was present alongside India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana. India are in Group A along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia, while Group B consists of hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the West Indies and Scotland. Bangladesh are hosting the tournament for the second time, having last done so in 2014. South Africa, the runners-up of the 2023 World Cup, will play England in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup, before hosts Bangladesh take on Scotland in the evening match in Dhaka. Australia, the reigning champions and the most successful team in the history of the event, will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on October 4. India will then open their campaign against New Zealand on the same day. The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held in Sylhet on October 17 and in Dhaka on October 18 respectively. The Women's T20 World Cup champions will be crowned in Dhaka on October 20. Topics mentioned in this article

