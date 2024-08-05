Rune, Tsitsipas and Monfils reflect on Djokovic's victory: 'He made tennis complete in a way' | ATP Tour

Olympic Games in Paris

Rune, Tsitsipas and Monfils look back on Djokovic's victory: 'He has completed tennis in a way'

August 5, 2024

AFP/Getty Images Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Paris on Sunday.

By ATP staff

While Novak Djokovic was battling Carlos Alcaraz for the Olympic gold medal in singles on Sunday in Paris, the rest of the ATP Tour stars were in Montreal preparing for the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers. Dozens of people watched the match in the players' lounge, including No. 1 in the PIF ATP Ranking Jannik Sinner and his team.

After the match, the world's best players were impressed by Djokovic's performance. The Serbian defeated Alcaraz and completed his set of 'Big Titles'. He won all four Grand Slam tournaments, all nine ATP Masters 1000 events, the Nitto ATP Finals and now the Olympic gold medal in singles.

Holger Rune found the match “unbelievable”.

“I think if there's one person who deserves it so much, it's Novak. He's completed tennis in a way,” Rune told ATPTour.com. “He takes tennis to the next level. He's just the best. I get a lot of inspiration from him and I think he's a really nice guy as well.

“Novak is now 37 and winning the gold medal, I think it shows a little bit the level he is performing at. I think it's really incredible. Hopefully we'll see him on the Tour for a few more years so we can compete against him.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas explained that he could see how much Djokovic wanted the last crown jewel of his collection.

“He visualized that he would get a gold medal,” Tsitsipas said. “I'm sure he's someone who has worked hard to make that happen. It's probably one of the things he missed as a world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion, the gold medal. It was something that wasn't in his collection.”

On his way to the gold medal, Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in a thrilling two-setter, in which the Greek had a great chance to win the second set and force a deciding set.

"I felt like I played well at the Olympics and I had a huge lead over him in the second set. And I honestly felt like I had some good chances in that particular match," Tsitsipas said. "It was disappointing to see myself lose by a double break in that match. But at least I can say that I did my best and I lost to the champion, the gold medalist at the Olympics. I did my best. After playing good tennis at Roland Garros, it would have been a dream of mine to at least get a medal at the Olympics."







Pablo Carreno Busta, a close friend of Alcaraz who has also trained for a long time at Juan Carlos Ferrero's eponymous academy, watched the first set of the gold medal match before his own training session.

“I think they played incredible tennis,” Carreno Busta said. “It's true that Carlos was probably a little nervous at the beginning, but that's normal. For Novak it was probably his last chance to [win] the gold medal. I think it was a great spectacle for tennis. Carlos and Novak are probably the best at the moment and we enjoy watching them.”

The last player to defeat Djokovic at the Olympics was Carreno Busta, in the bronze medal match in Tokyo.

“I probably played one of the best tournaments of my career. I remember when I lost to Karen Khachanov in the semifinals, I thought, ‘Well, if I lose to Karen and now I have to play Novak, what are my chances of winning the bronze medal?’” Carreno Busta recalled. “But after that, I remember going into the match, I just thought, ‘Do my best and see what happens.’ When Novak is playing at 100 percent, it’s really, really hard for me to beat him, but I also know that Novak lost the day before in the singles semifinal, and also in the mixed doubles semifinal. So for him it was probably really, really tough mentally, and I think I took advantage of that.”

One of the players on the tour who has known Djokovic the longest is Gael Monfils. Their first Lexus ATP Head2Head match was in 2005 and the Serb leads their series 19-0. Still, the Frenchman was delighted to see Djokovic triumph in Paris.

“He's achieved so much. Novak is a legend in our sport,” Monfils said. “He's just very special. He's completely different, completely special and for him I think it's the biggest achievement possible, so I'm just super happy for him.”