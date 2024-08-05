Know when the match is and watch IND vs GER live stream and broadcast in India





The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on Germany in battle Paris 2024 Olympic Games hockey semi-finals at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium in Colombes on Tuesday. The India vs Germany Hockey The Olympic semi-final will be streamed and broadcast live in India. IND vs GER hockey The match starts at 22:30 IST. India, fifth in hockey rankings, finished second in the group stage with three wins in five games. They later defeated Great Britain in the quarter-finals in a shootout. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Lee Morton scored for their respective teams as the match went to shootout. PR Sreejesh shone in the shootout with two saves to guide his team to the last four for the second time in a row. Harmanpreet Singh, India's top scorer at Tokyo 2020 en route to a bronze medal, again leads the attack with seven goals in six games. India will be without defenceman and first rusher Amit Rohidas in the IND vs GER hockey match as he is serving a one-match suspension for a foul during the match against Great Britain. The world's number 2 German hockey teammeanwhile defeated Argentina 3-2 in the quarter-finals on Sunday. Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat and Justus Weigand scored for the three-time Olympic champions to set up a clash against India. India vs Germany hockey head to head Germany played against India in the bronze medal play-offs at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In a high-scoring thriller, the Indian men's hockey team emerged victorious 5-4. Since then, both teams have played six matches, all in the FIH Pro League. India have won five, while Germany have won just one in June this year, which was also their most recent meeting. India, which finished on the podium for the first time in 41 years at Tokyo 2020, is hoping to add to its tally of 12 medals, including eight gold. Germany has now won three gold medals at the Olympic men's hockey tournament. Where to watch India vs Germany hockey at Paris Olympics 2024 live? Live streaming of India vs Germany hockey match in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on JioCinema. The IND versus GER The semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Men's Hockey Tournament will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network TV channels in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/paris-2024-olympics-hockey-india-vs-germany-semi-finals-live-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos