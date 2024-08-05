Paris 2024 Olympics: Manika wins deciding match as India beat Romania to advance to women's team quarterfinals





Fuelled by her thirst for victory, rower Manika Batra claimed victory in both her singles matches, including the deciding match against Adina Diaconu. India, playing as a team for the first time, registered a stunning 3-2 win over top-ranked Romania in the women's singles event ahead of the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena on Monday. Manika, who became the first Indian to reach the round of 16, recovered from her disappointing singles loss before the quarterfinals and took up the responsibilities with composure. Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath got India off to a positive start by winning the opening match against Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara 11-9, 12-10, 11-7 in doubles. The duo coordinated well and won the first two games even after receiving a good challenge from the Romanians. The Indians recovered from two points deficits in the second and third games on their way to victory. World number 28 Manika made it 2-0 by punching above her weight to defeat world number 10 Bernadette Szocs 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 in the singles match. Manika used her fine forehands to race away from 5-5 and take the opening game, then showed more control, varying the speed of her strokes, to take the second and capitalize on the Romanians' mistakes in the third. In the second singles, Sreeja lost her lead twice and lost to Elizabeta. Sreeja did not feel comfortable against the left-hander and made mistakes. In the deciding match, Sreeja played some excellent strokes to overtake Elizabeta, but the Romanian regained her lead and eventually won the match. Archana fought back and won the second game, which brought her level against Bernadette, but she could not hold her game. Follow | Live updates Olympic Games Paris, day 10 Manika learned from her past mistake and took on the challenge in the deciding match. She did not disappoint her teammates. Manika varied her strokes and executed some spectacular drives and backhand drop shots to stay ahead of Diaconu. The Romanian gave a tough challenge by showing clever strokes in the second and third games but could not stop the Indian ace. We played with confidence and started really well in doubles. That gave me confidence. I am really happy how we all supported and encouraged each other and played our best games, said Manika Sports star. I made the same mistake in 2019, we lost to Romania in the decisive match. I lost my last match, but this time I focused only on one point and on the match and that really helped me. I was calmer and more confident this time. With Berni I lost recently, but this match was incredible for me because I played great today… I handled that pressure very well (in the last match). Coach Massimo Constantini was pleased with Manika's effort. Her whole game is to be patient. Every time she is in a hurry, there is a risk of making mistakes. She did very well. She used some good variations. Her game is to confuse the opponent. So the more you vary, the better you will be. The doubles win was crucial, Constantini said. The results (pre-quarterfinals) India bt Romania 3-2 (Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath bt Adina Diaconu-Elizabeta Samara 11-9, 12-10, 11-7; Manika Batra bt Bernadette Szocs 11-5, 11-7, 11-7; Sreeja Akula lost to Elizabeta Samara 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11; Archana Kamath lost to Bernadette Szocs 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5, 11 -9, 11-9).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/olympics/paris-2024/news/india-womens-table-tennis-team-qualifies-quarterfinal-beats-romania-3-2-result-highlights-scores/article68487766.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

